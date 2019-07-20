A free Google training session for local businesses will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. July 30 in the Academic Training Center at the Central Park Complex, 110 Franklin St., downtown Johnstown.
This session is designed to help participants learn how customers find businesses online and how to promote business using Google My Business, search engine optimization and Smart Campaigns in Google Ads.
The session will cover best practices for improving a website’s visibility in Google’s organic search results on all devices; using tools like Google Search Console and testing a website’s mobile speed; creating a free Google My Business listing; and advertising a business on Google.
To reserve a spot, visit www.crchamber.com.
