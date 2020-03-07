Organizers of an event held on Saturday at The Galleria aimed to build connections among members of the Johnstown community.
The inaugural “Raise the Vibration” event, put on by Johnstown’s Community Connection Team, featured four speakers, a drum circle, a large collaborative painting and a “conversational ball pit” full of plastic balls with possible topics of conversation written on them.
Rachel Allen, a Community Connection Team member who spearheaded the event, said “Raise the Vibration” was “about highlighting positive things that are happening in our community – people who are doing work that is building community, bringing people together.” The event was held as part of V-Day, a global movement aimed at stopping violence against women and girls, Allen said.
“When I say, ‘Raise the vibration,’ I mean being able to be in control of your own happiness and being invested in who you are and what you want to do in life,” said one of the featured speakers, Marshay Walker, a Johnstown personal development coach.
Another speaker, Jermaine Taylor, a member of the grassroots anti-violence group Hope 4 Johnstown, discussed the events put on by his organization, including meet-and-greet dinners for children living in Johnstown’s housing developments and the annual 814 Family Fun Day celebration at Roxbury Park.
“Our job is to engage with the community,” he said.
Jessica Satava, executive director of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, said that the orchestra “is looking for ways to help tell Johnstown’s story through music.”
“We’re looking for ways to serve,” she said. “We want to know how we can help.
“We’re here to highlight everything that’s good about this region, and we’re looking for ways to get outside the concert hall and be part of things like this.”
Liz McGregor, of Beginnings Inc., said that her organization is looking for volunteers to be part of its Court-Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program.
CASA volunteers advocate for children who become involved in the court system because of abuse or neglect.
More information about the Community Connection Team can be found on the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CCTJohnstown.
