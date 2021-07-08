Thirteen-year-old Zahshawn Jacobs goes to the Flood City Youth Fitness Academy to “box and spend time with my friends.”
The academy worked with dozens of city kids through its after-school program, and then transitioned to fun, fitness and learning in the summer, Executive Director Oscar Cashaw said.
It’s been about six months since the virtual learning center at the FCYFA opened, and Cashaw reports that the center has provided a positive experience for everyone involved.
“We had a great year with the kids,” Cashaw said.
Through the partnership with the Greater Johnstown School District, students can bring in “prescriptions” for learning and receive help from academy tutors – even having the option to be bused to and from the center.
“We’re doing a lot of good things,” Cashaw said.
The learning center was created utilizing funds raised through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and supported by AmeriServ Financial. Dozens of computers were installed in the designated space for students to use for educational purposes.
Cashaw said since the virtual learning center opened last December there have been roughly 300 man-hours dedicated to tutoring.
On average, about 60 children of various ages can be found at the facility daily.
Area youth go there weekdays for reasons ranging from a place to hang out with peers to a location where they can blow off some steam, they said.
Beside boxing lessons, children and teens can make use of specially designed workout equipment to match their stature and weight, play video games, walk the updated indoor track or roller-skate.
There’s also a fenced-in playground area equipped with hoses and misters for cooling off in the summer.
‘People at your side’
Ja’Love Pridgen is another regular and has been for about a year.
She said the center gives her the opportunity to hang out with friends – and she wants to work there when she’s old enough.
“A lot of the people that work here are really nice,” the 14-year-old said.
This is the 20th year of Cashaw’s fitness club in the city, although the facility has changed significantly since the start.
Despite the improvements and change of location, Cashaw said he’s tried to keep the philosophy that his building is a safe haven for area youth.
“There’s people at your side that can help you through anything,” 13-year-old Josh McConnell said.
He’s another frequent visitor who enjoys the mix of activities offered at the academy.
During the summer, children are transported to the Lincoln Street location starting at 8 a.m. Monday through Friday – thanks to the donation of two Conemaugh Health System buses earlier this year – and taken home at 4 p.m.
While at FCYFA, they are fed breakfast and lunch, with the program following governmental health guidelines, Cashaw said.
A similar after-school service is offered when classes are in session and learning opportunities don’t end with the virtual center.
‘Expand their horizons’
Deacon Jeffrey Wilson, program director at the center, said everyone will be treated to a cross-state trip at the end of July, during which they’ll visit National Great Blacks in Wax Museum in Baltimore, before traveling to Washington, D.C., to tour the Holocaust Museum.
There will be other educational stops as well.
“We’re just trying to expand their horizons,” Wilson said.
Other local trips are also in development throughout the summer.
Another new feature offered at FCYFA is the Cognitive Behavioral Intervention for Trauma in Schools program, offered through a partnership with The Learning Lamp.
That initiative began in March and ran through June, but was restarted in July due to its success.
The aim of the initiative is to “reduce symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and behavioral problems, and to improve functioning, grades and attendance, peer and parent support and coping skills,” according to www.cbitsprogram.org.
Wilson said it’s a “great program” that helps the area youth.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
