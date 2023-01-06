Good Housekeeping has named the Laurel Highlands as the top Scenic Road Trip in its inaugural Best Family Travel Awards section.
It noted that the Laurel Highlands, which is composed of Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties, “is a fantastic destination for families thanks to its activities that appeal to kids and adults.”
It specifically mentioned Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater, the outdoor activities at Ohiopyle, Seven Springs Mountain Resort and Nemacolin.
The Good Housekeeping Institute reviewed hundreds of submissions before selecting the winners. Judges considered attributes such as convenience, value, quality, safety, innovation and inclusion, as well as firsthand feedback from travel experts and families for each of the recommendations.
In September, the Laurel Highlands finished seventh nationally in the USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice Awards for the Best Destination for Fall Foliage.
