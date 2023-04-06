BEDFORD, Pa. – A Bedford County food manufacturer is continuing its ascent to granola bar grandeur.
With an audience of 58 million consumers across print, digital and social channels, Good Housekeeping rated Kate’s Real Food Organic Energy Bars the best granola bar on the market last week.
The Organic Snack Company has been making Kate's bars for three years at the Bedford County business park off Interstate 99.
Mark Thaler is CEO of The Organic Snack Company. His father, Bruce Thaler, is co-owner of Kate’s Real Food with founder, Kate Schade.
“Our goal is to make this brand a household name,” Mark Thaler said. “This can only help us. The better the company does, the more we can do for the community.”
Registered dietitians of the Good Housekeeping Institute evaluated dozens of granola bars on the market.
Kate's Real Food Organic Energy Bars are USDA certified organic, certified gluten-free and available in a variety of flavors.
“The wholesome ingredients list impressed our registered dietitians, and the bars are sweetened with just a small amount of organic honey,” a Good Housekeeping article said of the food bars.
The Thaler family, of Hollidaysburg, met Schade on a family vacation in the mountains of Wyoming. Schade was making granola snacks in her kitchen and getting them out to skiers on slopes and visitors to a restaurant where she worked, Mark Thaler said.
After Schade agreed to make Bruce Thaler her business partner, they opened an operation in a remote town of Idaho. The company relocated to the Thalers' backyard of Bedford to increase shipping capability through central Pennsylvania’s roads to major highways.
A deal with Delta Airlines has exposed Kate’s Real Food Organic Energy Bars to a national audience. The bars are also available regionally at Sheetz, REI, Whole Foods Market and select Giant and Martin’s stores.
“We started the Organic Snack Company with the plan that if Kate’s Real Food Organic Energy Bars grew fast enough, that’s all we’d make. That was plan A, and it is working,” Mark Thaler said. “We’ve grown rapidly, and there are many more doors available.”
