JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A whole lotta love will be felt when Get The Led Out takes to a Johnstown stage.
Drusky Entertainment will present the Led Zeppelin tribute act July 14 under the Polacek Pavilion at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
Gates will open at 7 p.m. with the show to begin at 8 p.m.
“This is the first time Drusky Entertainment has brought a show to us and that's exciting," said Shelley Johansson, director of communications for Johnstown Area Heritage Association. "Some of what we present at the park JAHA produces, but JAHA can only do a certain number of events a year, so we hope there will be more events that Drusky Entertainment can bring to us."
From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out captures the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brings it to the concert stage, she said.
The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians intent on delivering a Led Zeppelin live experience.
"Led Zeppelin are sort of the classical composers of the rock era," said Paul Sinclair, Get The Led Out's lead vocalist. "I believe 100 years from now they will be looked at as the Bach or Beethoven of our time. As cliche as it sounds, their music is timeless."
Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, the band recreates the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that Led Zeppelin never performed, the band said.
When you hear three guitars on the album, Get The Lead Out delivers three guitarists on stage. The band said members bring a high-energy Led Zeppelin concert with an honest, heart-thumping intensity.
"Get The Led Out presents the albums as one hears them in the recorded material, which is a pretty complicated and textured sound," Johansson said. "It's all about the show, and everyone who has seen the act just raves about it. They are very poplar, and this is an act that Johnstown should really like and I think something exciting for people to see."
Dubbed "The American Led Zeppelin," Get The Led Out offers a strong focus on the early years.
They also touch on the deeper cuts that were seldom, if ever, heard in concert. They include a special acoustic set with Led Zeppelin favorites such as “Tangerine” and "Hey Hey What Can I Do."
"There's a lot of emphasis on the show aspect of it in addition to the music," Johansson said. "It's going to be visually exciting."
Get The Led Out has amassed a strong national touring history, having played at major clubs and performing arts centers across the country.
Johansson said JAHA is offering a full slate of concerts and public events at the park this summer, more so than in years past.
"I think everyone wants to see people downtown for special events more often – it’s good for Johnstown," she said. "We want to see downtown alive and revitalized and having people at the park definitely supports that goal."
Food vendors and a bar will be available for the show.
Tickets are $35 in advance and $45 at the gate, plus fees.
Drusky Entertainment is offering a special buy one ticket, get one free for $17.50 and a family four-pack for $25, plus fees. Both ticket options must be purchased online in advance.
For more information or to order tickets, visit www.jaha.org.
