JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Danielle Childs looked around Greater Johnstown High School's gymnasium on Monday and breathed a sigh of relief at the collection of organizations gathered in one place.
She was one of the visitors to the free Summer Kickoff Event organized by the office of state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, and the Greater Johnstown School District.
"I like the fact that everything is here," she said.
The Johnstown native's family just moved back to the area from Arkansas, and she was looking for programs to get her 7-year-old son involved in this summer.
"He has lots of energy, and we need to get it out," she joked.
Monday's event had nonprofits and organizations from around the area gathered together for the community's benefit.
Representatives from WIC, the Cambria County Drug Coalition and Girl Scouts of America were there, in addition to individuals from The Learning Lamp, Cambria County Library, Kastle Boxing and many more.
Greater Johnstown student Logan Arnold said he had his eye on the boxing group, although he appreciated the collection of groups all in one place.
"I think this is a good thing," he said.
While touring the tables, Arnold stopped to talk to Highlands Health outreach specialist Janet Hector and registered nurse Francine Glass.
"It's good exposure for Johnstown," said Glass, adding that it was fantastic to see so many resources in one place.
Hector agreed, noting that there were groups there she wasn't aware offered services in the region.
"It's really just helping educate our community," Greater Johnstown School District federal program/student services coordinator Rebecca Castiglione said.
Castiglione worked with constituent services coordinator Kelley Ozog from the senator's office to organize the event.
Castiglione said the school provides services for students during the academic term and when the school year ends those needs still exist, so it's beneficial to provide a one-stop-shop for local families to explore numerous offerings.
Sharing those options is how the event came to be.
Ozog said Langerholc and his staff wanted to help make the exploration of services easier for the community, that's why representatives were gathered in one location.
"It's just an opportunity for individuals to see what services are available throughout the summer," Langerholc said.
He also stated that if one person benefits on Monday, he considered the event a win.
Melanie Mayse, from Job Corps, noted the gathering was great for networking amongst other groups, as did Nina Licastro, outreach and development associate from Circle of Support.
Licastro said getting to connect with other nonprofits and share their programing with the community was a benefit to all.
Ozog and Castiglione expect the kickoff program to be an annual gathering and expand next year.
