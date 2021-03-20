Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center has honored Nancy Ogden with the Good Catch Award. The award recognizes when personnel speak up and take quick action to prevent an adverse outcome for a patient, visitor or fellow staff member. While assigned to the remote video monitor station, Ogden noticed a patient in medical distress via a video monitor, and quickly alerted her nursing staff for immediate assistance. The patient received urgent specialized care and went on to recovery. Ogden, of Beaverdale, is a graduate of Allegany College of Maryland. She has worked at Conemaugh hospital for the past 16 years, most recently as a unit clerk.
