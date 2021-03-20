Nancy Ogden receiving the Good Catch Award

Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center has honored Nancy Ogden with the Good Catch Award. The award recognizes when personnel speak up and take quick action to prevent an adverse outcome for a patient, visitor or fellow staff member. While assigned to the remote video monitor station, Ogden noticed a patient in medical distress via a video monitor, and quickly alerted her nursing staff for immediate assistance. The patient received urgent specialized care and went on to recovery. Ogden, of Beaverdale, is a graduate of Allegany College of Maryland. She has worked at Conemaugh hospital for the past 16 years, most recently as a unit clerk.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center has honored Nancy Ogden with the Good Catch Award. The award recognizes when personnel speak up and take quick action to prevent an adverse outcome for a patient, visitor or fellow staff member. While assigned to the remote video monitor station, Ogden noticed a patient in medical distress via a video monitor, and quickly alerted her nursing staff for immediate assistance. The patient received urgent specialized care and went on to recovery. Ogden, of Beaverdale, is a graduate of Allegany College of Maryland. She has worked at Conemaugh hospital for the past 16 years, most recently as a unit clerk.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you