WINDBER, Pa. – Golfers from across the region will have some fun while supporting a good cause during the annual Tee It Up for a Wounded Veteran event over Columbus Day weekend.
For three days – Oct. 9 through 11 – nonmembers will be able to play at Windber Country Club. Their $25 entry fees and other money raised through donations, raffles and sponsorships will be given to Veteran Community Initiatives and the Michael J. Novosel Foundation. Both organizations assist wounded veterans.
“The goal for the event is always to keep the funds local and help veterans right here in our community,” said Dennis Brawley, a Tee It Up for a Wounded Veteran board member. “I think that’s what attracts people to our event is they know that the groups – VCI in particular – serve western Pennsylvania, as does the Novosel Foundation.”
The Novosel Foundation is a nonprofit based out of Allegheny County.
Veteran Community Initiatives operates in a 14-county region that includes Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties. VCI received a $10,000 donation in 2020.
The organization is currently looking for a veteran to assist with funds brought in from this year’s event.
“Right now, we’re in the process of looking for some disabled veterans that would fit the mold, so to speak,” VCI Director Tom Caulfield said. “When we get that, certainly we’ll get them to the golf course and he or she will be treated royally by the golf committee. We do get the proceeds from the golf tournament, but it’s more about helping the veteran themselves. That’s what we’re looking for right now.”
Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory serves as the corporate sponsor.
Local American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts, along with businesses, nonprofits and individuals, provide financial support. Hole sponsorships can be purchased for $100 or two for $175.
A party – open to anybody, even people who do not golf during the three days – is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 11.
First-come, first-served tee times can be reserved by calling 814-266-4536.
