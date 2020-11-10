Leaves from a pin oak tree frame the Franklin Street United Methodist Church in downtown Johnstown on a cloudless November on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.
Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: November 11, 2020 @ 12:45 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.