Bo Bassett couldn’t have scripted it any better: A chance to capture a world title and possibly help the United States make wrestling history.
The 14-year-old Bishop McCort Catholic student cruised through the first three rounds of the Cadet World Wrestling Championships on Tuesday in Budapest, Hungary, with two pins and a technical fall.
Bassett will face Russia’s Alikhan Ashinov in the gold medal match at 45 kilograms at noon Eastern on Wednesday.
The U.S. still has an outside shot at winning its first Cadet team title with a victory by Bassett as well as wins by Nathan Jesuroga (51 kilos) and Gavin Nelson (92 kilos).
Russia, which has won eight of the past nine Cadet team titles, could lock up the crown with a victory by Ashinov. Victories by Akhmed Abdulaevitch Musaev (71 kilos) and Zhorik Dzhioev (92 kilos) would also clinch the title for Russia.
Ashinov has outscored his opponents 25-3 through three matches.
“The Russian, you knew he was going to be good in the bracket,” Bassett said in a phone interview Tuesday from Budapest. “You just didn’t know if you were going to get him in the first round because of the random draw or in the finals.
"That USA vs. Russia rivalry, I guess you could call it. I know that I’m mentally there and can handle it better than anyone. Pressure makes diamonds, and I’m ready to go.”
Bassett fell behind in each of his matches Tuesday, but rallied each time. His semifinal victory over Umidjon Iskandarov of Uzbekistan lasted just 1:25. Iskandarov scored the opening takedown, but Bassett quickly took the lead and then went to work with a leg lace that resulted in five turns and a 13-2 technical fall.
“I think every single match I started to wrestle better,” Bassett said. “I know that (Wednesday) night I’m going to wrestle better. That’s the mental aspect. The later in the tournament, the better I’ll be.”
Bassett’s relentless pace was too much for his first two opponents to contend with over the course of a match.
He pinned Yusif Isparov of Azerbaijan in the quarterfinals. Bassett’s persistent snapdown attempts seemed to wear on Isparov, who won bronze at the European Championships last month.
Bassett scored the opening takedown on a go-behind, but Isparov countered with one of his own, and the match was tied at 2 at the break.
A quick shot put Bassett in deep to start the second, but Isparov exposed his back for two points. A reversal made it 4-3, and Bassett then took the lead with a takedown. Bassett extended his advantage with two more takedowns before cradling Isparov for a fall in the closing seconds.
Even when he was losing, Bassett was confident that his frenetic pace would help him pull through.
“That’s the big thing,” he said. “Coach (Kevin Jackson) and my dad, they kept telling me that ‘No one can go with you for four minutes.’ I knew that they would break, even if it was a close match.”
His coaches are right – so far no one has gone a full match with Bassett. Including his performance at the Pan-American Cadet Championships in Mexico, Bassett is 7-0 in his international career and no opponent has gone the distance with him.
In his first bout in Budapest, Bassett pinned Malkhazi Khelaia of Georgia in 3:17.
Khelaia seemed to use Bassett’s aggressiveness against him early on, scoring a takedown after Bassett snapped him down. The Georgian popped his head out as the Windber wrestler tried to go behind him for two points. A Bassett takedown on the edge tied the match at 2 before Khelaia took the lead again. Bassett scored a double-leg takedown just before the end of the first period to tie it at 4.
Bassett went on the attack again in the second period, but Khelaia used an arm throw for four points and an 8-4 lead. Bassett scored two more takedowns to tie it, then turned Khelaia twice for a 12-8 lead. In the final minute, he took Khelaia down to his back and pinned him with 43 seconds remaining in the bout.
“It’s like a dream come true,” Bassett said of his performance on Tuesday. “I just want to thank everyone who got up at 5:30 a.m. to watch and support me. I loved all of the texts. It made for a really great day.”
After a Tuesday night weight-management session with his father, who Bassett said has been a tremendous help to him, the young wrestler was going to try to get some rest.
“I’ve been thinking about this since I was 6 years old,” he said. “I’m super hyped. I know going to sleep is going to be tough, but I’m going to have to calm myself down.”
