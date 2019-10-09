Golden maple leaves

Autumn colors are reaching the Laurel Highlands as these maple leaves turn gold near the Quemahoning Reservoir near Hollsopple on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. It will be mostly sunny on Thursday. Weather/Page B10

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

