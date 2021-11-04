Erik Gibson knew that he could lose a chance at winning a state wrestling championship when he transferred from Forest Hills to Bishop McCort Catholic during his junior year.
He never dreamed it might cost him two opportunities.
The Cornell recruit, who likely would be favored to win a state title this season, found out on Thursday that his Crimson Crushers team and its wrestlers have been banned from PIAA postseason competition by the District 6 executive committee and that his coach, Bill Bassett, has been suspended for a year for violations of PIAA bylaws regarding student transfers and recruiting.
“It definitely is going to sting a bit if I don’t get that chance (to win a state title),” the soft-spoken senior said. “I was close my freshman year. The next year I got hurt. Last year got taken. If I don’t get the chance, I’ll have to accept it, but it’s going to sting to do that.”
His younger brother, Mason, could face an even harsher punishment.
A sophomore who finished second in the state last year, Mason Gibson might not to get to wrestle in the postseason for the remainder of his career at Bishop McCort.
The District 6 committee’s ban is from 20 to 36 months, meaning that the Crimson Crushers could miss three postseasons.
Erik Gibson was a two-time state medalist for Forest Hills, but after a teammate used a racial slur in a confrontation with him, his time at the school became difficult, according to his mother.
Erik Gibson is Black, and his parents, John and Ashley Miller, were upset at how the school district handled the situation. Ashley Miller said that Erik needed to leave Forest Hills School District, and that he accepted that he had to miss the postseason in 2020, but she is upset that unless the District 6 ruling is overturned on appeal, he will again be unable to compete for a state title.
“I feel that my rights as a parent have been violated,” she said. “They should be able to go somewhere where they feel safe to walk the halls without fear. Teachers turned their backs on him. Kids ostracized him and bullied him just because he stood up for himself in that racial situation.”
Bo Bassett, who won a Cadet world freestyle title this summer, is an eighth-grader this year, but the punishment handed down by District 6 could one day cost him an opportunity to join an exclusive club of four-time PIAA wrestling champions.
“I’m not too worried about myself,” he said. “I was worried about others in this situation. Mason and Erik, it could end their careers, post-season- wise, and (I’m worried) for my dad.”
Bill Bassett was accused of illegally recruiting a sophomore from Forest Hills to Bishop McCort.
A number of high-level wrestlers have transferred to Bishop McCort in the past 13 months, but the parents of some of those wrestlers say recruiting had nothing to do with their decisions.
Howard Forrest’s son Jax is one of the top eighth-graders in the nation.
He said his decision to move his family from North Carolina to Westmont was based on several factors, and wrestling only played a part in it.
“If we were making strictly a wrestling decision, we wouldn’t have come here,” Howard Forrest said. “We would have gone somewhere that was better for wrestling.”
His daughter Jessie, who is the second oldest of seven children, is playing soccer at Mount Aloysius, so the move brought the family closer to her. He also said that he was unhappy that Jax and his siblings were unable to attend school in North Carolina because of the pandemic.
“We were in a very good school district in Chapel Hill,” Howard Forrest said. “It’s one of the best in the country, but they have been remote for much of the last year and a half.”
John McMullen’s son, Owen, another eighth-grader at Bishop McCort, initially moved to Forest Hills from United, but then transferred to the private school after he saw how Erik Gibson’s situation was handled and as he grew increasingly frustrated with the online learning program at Forest Hills.
“I swear on a Bible, he’d log on his computer at 8 o’clock and at 8:15 and say ‘I’m done for the day,’ ” John McMullen said. “When I heard Bishop McCort was open for business and offering a full day, (he transferred). At the time, Anthony Walters was the wrestling coach. (Owen) transferred for educational opportunities.”
Brent Conklin’s son Ty is an eighth-grade wrestler at Bishop McCort who transferred from Curwensville, but he said his decision to rent an apartment in Westmont was based on getting a better situation for his daughter, Mason, who does not participate in sports.
Brent Conklin said she was having a rough time at Curwensville and wanted a new opportunity.
“She’s a senior this year,” he said. “Who wants to transfer in your senior year? She did, and it’s been nothing but great for her.”
Conklin said that Ty has also adapted well to Bishop McCort, but that Bassett never tried to recruit him.
“Bill is an outstanding guy, stand-up guy,” Brent Conklin said. “He never said, ‘Hey, you guys need to come over here.’ He just tries to help everyone.”
Thomas Smith, Bishop McCort’s principal and chief administrative officer, said that the school will appeal the District 6 executive committee’s decision to the PIAA.
