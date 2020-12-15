As investigators continue searching for what caused a Clarion Street home in Westmont Borough to burn, a GoFundMe account is helping the family.
A state police fire marshal has not ruled on what started the Dec. 9 fire that burned the three-story house at 146 Clarion St., West Hills fire Chief Rob Tauber said.
He said the fire was accidental. It started in the wall in the living room and spread quickly. The family escaped safely to call 911, he said.
“They were lucky,” Tauber said.
Meanwhile, friends are pitching in to help James and Patty Greenwell and children, Addison, a first-grader, Christian, a sixth-grader, and DaQuan, an 11th-grade student.
Shelley Johansson started a GoFundMe account after learning that her daughter and the eldest Greenwell child are classmates at Westmont Hilltop High School.
It’s a tough time for many who are feeling the economic impact of COVID-19 just weeks before Christmas, and yet residents have donated more than $8,000, she said.
“To have people respond so generously means a lot,” Johansson said. “It says a lot about our community that people have responded so generously.”
Login to contribute https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-greenwells-recover-from-a-terrible-fire.
