GO Laurel Highlands will host a tourism grant workshop to review the 2024 Somerset County Tourism Grant Program at 1 p.m. Aug. 28 at Somerset Country Club, 416 Plank Rd, Somerset.
Tourism grant applications will be available online at www.golaurelhighlands.com/grants on Sept. 1, and completed applications are due by 4 p.m. on Oct. 6.
Awards will be announced and presented in early December.
Reservations are required and can be made by contacting Marissa Roberts at mroberts@golaurelhighlands.com or 724-238-5661, ext. 101.
Deadline is register is Aug. 24.
