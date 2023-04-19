GO Laurel Highlands held its Partner Summit on Monday at St. Vincent College in Latrobe with representatives from dozens of businesses and attractions who gathered to learn from national industry insiders.
Speakers included Sarah Benoit, co-founder and leader of the JB Media Institute; Greg DeShields, executive director of Tourism Diversity Matters; and Troy Petenbrink, an award-winning travel journalist.
Laura Argenbright, director of creative strategy and marketing for GO Laurel Highlands, delivered a state of the region that focused on tourism in the Laurel Highlands.
A question-and-answer session included Jennifer El Khessassi, Nemacolin’s marketing director; Dean Simpson, Touchstone Center for Crafts’ marketing manager; and Jennifer Benford, GO Laurel Highlands’ director of marketing.
Businesses looking to join GO Laurel Highlands can contact Kelli Brisbane, director of partnership development, at kbrisbane@golaurelhighlands.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.