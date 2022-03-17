MEYERSDALE, Pa. – For Kip Wilt, the chance to watch his uncle, Garland "Okie" Wilt, race hobby stock at Somerset County Fairgrounds led to a lifelong passion for dirt track racing.
Now, that passion is coming full circle back to Meyersdale. The Grantsville, Maryland, man said he's working to debut a go-kart racing track at the fairgrounds in late April.
"I've promoted tracks before and I wanted to bring something back to Meyersdale," said Wilt, whose family has deep community ties. "Racing is fun, family-oriented and something that gets the kids out of the house and gives them something to get excited about."
Work is well underway on the dirt clay oval, which will feature 200 foot straightaways between curves.
He's envisioning hosting 14 different classes – and racers of all levels from 5 years old to 65 years old – through 17 evening races on the track's 30-foot-wide lanes.
Wilt said the sport has built a following over the years. People will drive a few hours to race against one another at tracks like this one.
But Wilt said he also wants to put an emphasis on introducing racing to local youth.
Those who develop a passion for racing are more likely to spend time working on cars in a garage than on the street falling prey to drugs, he said.
Training-level racing will be offered for rookie racers at ages 5 to 7. And he's hopeful local youth will first be drawn to races as fans and see their interest grow from that point.
Wilt is working with longtime friend, Todd House, a Meyersdale native. He said House has expertise in the mechanical side of the sport.
Once go-kart races begin, there will be special themes – including military and first responder nights.
The group has been posting updates on its Somerset County Speedway Facebook page.
"We see this as something that will grow here," he said, hopeful that as many as 70 cars could call the track home. "But you have to crawl before you can walk."
A fundraiser is planned to help defray some of the track's initial startup costs, Wilt said.
A basket raffle is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 26 at the Meyersdale Elks Lodge.
It will feature a door prize, 13 vendors and baskets – the latter of which Wilt is inviting the community to donate.
"We're still accepting more baskets – even up to the day before the event," Wilt said.
For more information or to get involved with the track, call Wilt at 814-289-1751 or kipwilt9@gmail.com.
