The windows at painter Marcene Glover’s seventh-floor studio loft offer a 360-degree view of downtown Johnstown – views of the city’s architecture including many church steeples, the mills, mountain foiliage and the Inclined Plane.
Further out are Pittsburgh; New York City; Washington, D.C.; Lavelanet, France; Oslo, Norway; Florence, Italy; and Japan.
Although those places can’t be seen from her studio, Glover has a plan to bring them closer to Johnstown.
She is opening her loft and a 6,000-square-foot house that she is renovating at 126 Walnut St. for a professional development program for artists living locally and abroad.
She calls her residency program encompassing the loft and the art house Windscape ArtVentures. Glover is the owner, artist and lead mentor for member artists.
Four local artists already have access to the Walnut Street house, she said. And said she has space for four more artists.
After some time in mentorship, the Johnstown artists will have a chance to share their work internationally through her network of curators, Glover said.
‘Bringing it to them’
Glover’s work has been exhibited and sold internationally and collected by the Pentagon, museums and universities. She started as a portrait artist for congressional members in Washington, D.C., and is currently serving on an exhibition committee for the Women’s Caucus for Art, a national nongovernmental organization.
Glover paints in residencies abroad and splits time between Johnstown and New York City.
“Residencies get you out of your box,” she said. “For local artists who aren’t able to do that, I’m bringing it to them.”
Conversely, artists from out of state and abroad are set to travel to Johnstown for residencies at her loft, which sits above the Flood City Café at 137 Clinton St.
The traveling artists will have lodging at the Walnut Street house, she said.
“There are painters already at work in the house, and residencies are already being booked for this summer and fall, for visiting writers, photographers and painters,” she said.
Glover has three artists set to reside in the house and work in the studio for a couple weeks each. The first to arrive, in June, is from upstate New York. In July, another artist from New York will begin a residency. And in August, an artist from Europe is set to arrive, she said.
In total, she said she has 18 artists in line be involved in her residency program – including international curators, local artists, and artists from other states and countries.
‘Region for destination arts’
Glover, a Johnstown native, said she has confidence her program will flourish because of the Iron to Arts Corridor – a downtown revitalization project funded through grants. The project started in 2018 with a partnership of Gautier Specialty Metals, the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority, Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership and Bottle Works.
The corridor will wind through two miles and five Johnstown wards, linking together sites of historic and cultural significance – while refurbishing a pathway of crumbling walkways and old walls with murals, greenery and lighting.
“That is the draw for artists to come abroad,” Glover said. “If I weren’t connected here with in the Iron to Arts Corridor, it would be much more difficult for me.”
The planned corridor will pass through Conemaugh, downtown, Prospect, Minersville and Cambria City, going near JWF Industries, the Center for Metal Arts, Peoples Natural Gas Park, the Johnstown Flood Museum, Stone Bridge and Bottle Works.
Glover sees pieces of the Corridor falling into place.
“There is a revitalization happening (in Johnstown),” she said. “There are synergies happening: The Center for Metal Arts, Creator Square coming on line, and great things happening at Bottle Works. So there’s lots going on.”
She hopes to bring arts-in-tourism benefits to downtown Johnstown businesses and community by filling a niche, to enhance, not compete with what is already offered in the region.
“The professional development of local and visiting artists in my program will enrich local and partnering communities and help establish Johnstown’s Iron to Arts Corridor as a prime region for destination arts,” she said.
‘Set in the downtown’
Her art house on Walnut Street is a straight three-block walk, past the city square, with shops and restaurants along the way, to the Clinton Street loft studio.
“On a typical day, the artists and I will enjoy stopping for lunch in the café, sketching in the park or at the mills, having tea and artist talks in Gallery on Gazebo, and taking day trips to some of our region’s very paintable sites, trails and water sport attractions, then coming back downtown for an evening of sketching and jazz at Press Bistro,” she said. “Having the art house and art loft set in the downtown area offers a great base to connect to the rest of the Iron to Arts Corridor, and to the region. Then the network of galleries and curators I’ve been working with enables the artists to connect globally.”
Her network of contributing master artists and mentors includes Jaime Helbig and Madelyn Kelley, who are already painting in-house at the Walnut Street site. In addition, artists Kendra Pearl and Chris Towers are also working in the house.
Helbig specializes in oil painting and advanced color theory.
“It’s going to connect Johnstown with the outside world a little bit more,” Helbig said. “I feel like this is opening up the opportunity to widen it as an artist town.”
Kelley is an art teacher at Greater Johnstown Middle School. She has exhibited her work in Japan.
“It’s a give and take between us and the visiting artists,” Kelley said. “We’ll be learning from each other and developing our craft together. I think it’s going to be a great facility for professional development for artists in the city and around the world.
“There are other artist-in-residency programs, but this is unique. It’s is something I’ve never seen before. Johnstown is coming alive with arts. More people come from the surrounding areas as well as around the world with our art.”
Glover has about a dozen other mentoring artists on tap, as the list grows, Glover said. They include Elizabeth Castonguay, Chuck Olson, Ron Donoughe, Norman Ed, Jillian Macedonia and Beth Wheeler, she said.
Global appeal, local impact
Glover’s vision for the artists’ program was supported by economic development nonprofit JARI’s Growth Fund for new businesses downtown, said Michele Clapper, JARI vice president for economic development.
“I think she has a great concept that will serve local artists and be a destination for artists visiting our community,” Clapper said.
Glover named several Johnstown economic development organizations as having a helping hand in her project.
“Working with JARI enabled me to secure the art house and fully develop the mentorship program for local artists, and the visiting artist residency program,” she said. “In addition, there were many helpful conversations, with the City of Johnstown, Lift Johnstown, Vision 2025 and Johnstown’s redevelopment, zoning and revitalization, Creator Square ... and with several individual artists expressing interest in the project, as well as interest from gallerists in New York City, Pittsburgh, Norway, France, and Italy.”
Glover is offering both short-term residencies and long-term, year-round memberships.
She said there is also potential for culinary connoisseurs and three-dimension artisans, as well as a sound recording studio at the house.
She said she welcomes inquiries from all types of artists at studioglover@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.