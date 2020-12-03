Robert Gleason was voted in Thursday as the new Westmont Hilltop School Board president during the reorganization meeting.
He’s served as a school director for roughly 1 1/2 years and will take over for Jeff Masterson, who held the title for the past two years.
“I think it’s great to change up leadership every now and again,” Gleason said after the meeting.
He added that he feels “fortunate” to be put in the position and will outline his goals for the future at the next gathering on Jan. 14.
Although, he hinted at restructuring the board committees and focusing on upcoming renovations.
Gleason is a graduate of Westmont Hilltop and has had four generations of family receive an education in the district.
He’s also the former chairman of the Cambria County Republican Committee and state Republican Party.
Masterson has served on the board for seven years and also recognized the benefits of leadership turnover.
“I look forward to seeing what path we’re going down in the future,” he said.
Masterson stated that he’ll fully support Gleason in his new role.
During the public comment portion of the regular meeting, parents of current and former swim team members, along with a few student athletes, shared their thoughts on junior Cael Long’s remarks at the November meeting.
Long, a swimmer at the school, alleged at the previous gathering that there’s a “toxic culture” in the high school and sports program with favoritism shown to seniors.
Those who spoke via Zoom at Thursday’s meeting strongly disagreed.
“That team has been a phenomenal confidence builder for all of my children,” parent Danielle Miller said.
Additional comments echoed the same sentiment, commending the family-like atmosphere of the swim team and leadership of coach Jay Hicks.
Another parent, Sonia O’Stafy, said that her family has had “nothing but wonderful experiences” with the group.
Stephanie Innis, swim team parents club president, also commented on the “awesome” nature of the team and caring attitude of Hicks.
Her daughter and alumna, Jasmine, added that her time spent with the swimmers was “amazing” and described the team environment as “never anything but supportive.”
Jasmine Innis, who swam at Westmont for a number of years, said when she heard claims questioning the team’s integrity she couldn’t believe it.
