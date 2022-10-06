JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Westmont Hilltop School Board President Robert Gleason has joined the Keystone Center for Charter Change at the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.
The school director will serve the group as a resident alongside former state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale.
His interest in the group grew out of his work as a Westmont Hilltop board member.
“It became apparent to me when we finalized our school budget this year that $600,000 for charter school tuitions is unsustainable,” Gleason said. “In fact, it is one of the principal reasons that we needed to raise school taxes.”
Gleason said cyber and charter schools have a place in the state’s public school system, but flaws in the current funding formulas for those institutions “result in school districts overpaying by hundreds of millions of dollars, which comes out of the pockets of local taxpayers.”
“I look forward to working with the Legislature to ensure that school districts, and taxpayers are no longer overpaying or reimbursing charter schools for costs they do not have,” he said.
As a KCCC resident, Gleason will contribute to the public dialogue regarding charter reform.
This will help broaden the group’s ability to generate support while “reinforcing the recommendations of the PSBA Charter Task Force and the PSBA Governmental Relations team in coordination with” the center’s director, according to a center release.
Gleason is a U.S. Air Force veteran who’s held the position of secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, chairman of the Republican Party of Pennsylvania and the Republican National Committee, and president of the state electoral college.
He’s also served on the state Turnpike Commission, the Pennsylvania Lawyers Fund for Client Security, the Commission of Presidential Scholars and the board of visitors of the United States Air Force Academy.
“Mr. Gleason brings a unique combination of experience, perspective and personal relationships to his role as a resident for the center that will better enable the center to achieve its mission,” KCCC Director Lawrence Feinberg said.
“Through Rob’s hands-on dealing with the challenges of school funding as Westmont Hilltop School Board president, he is keenly aware of the impact that our outdated charter school law has on our students, taxpayers and school districts.”
Feinberg added that Gleason’s political experience provides the group with invaluable personal relationships and a statewide perspective.
He said he and the others at the center look forward to working with Gleason and DePasquale “to present a balanced and bipartisan front advocating for fiscal and regulatory reforms that will conserve precious public education resources” and achieve the group’s goal of leveling the playing field and treating all public schools fairly.
The Keystone center’s aim is to build support for legislation that would provide funding and regulatory change to the state Charter School Law, according to the website.
A public hearing on charter reform will be held by the state House Democratic Policy Committee at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School, 200 Fair Oaks Drive.
For more information about the center, visit www.pacharterchange.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.