JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Meetings of the Greater Johnstown Water Authority have become frustratingly predictable for the authority’s directors when it comes time for routine updates on the North Fork Dam project.
GJWA members can guess what their engineers from Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. will say – something to the effect of, “There’s no report from the state on our application to begin construction.”
It’s been nearly five years since the water authority submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection its plans for upgrading the North Fork Dam to meet standards for a 1,000-year flood, or “probable maximum flood” – a catastrophic event based on the maximum amount of rain that could fall in the area.
The authority is still waiting for the DEP to give its stamp of approval so that the project can be put out to bid. Construction could take up to two years to complete, according to the water authority.
The stagnation of the project at the state level has been fraught with concern for a few reasons, not the least of which is that Johnstown has suffered multiple floods causing dam failure, death and destruction, most recently in 1977.
But the patience of GJWA board members has reached a breaking point for another reason – the rising estimated cost of the project, which now hovers at about $18 million and counting as time passes in waiting for DEP approval.
“We could have built this dam three times over, from scratch,” GJWA member and Cambria County Controller Ed Cernic Jr. said at the authority’s July board meeting.
Water authority chairman Don Hall agreed.
“And a heck of a lot cheaper than what it’s going to cost,” Hall added.
‘... and nothing seems to happen’
The reservoir behind North Fork Dam, across the North Fork of Bens Creek, is the primary source of domestic water supply for Greater Johnstown.
“I’m serious when I say this,” Cernic said at the July meeting. “We continue to spend money to get this thing online. We continue to surcharge our rate payers to make sure we have enough money to do this job, and nothing seems to happen except we get a report every month that there is nothing new to report.”
In April 2018, the DEP officially ordered the GJWA to file engineering designs for improvements by the end of that year. But from January 2019 to early 2022, there was no significant movement from the state.
Between those years, Gibson-Thomas’ estimated cost of the project increased, from $15 million to about $18 million, amid continued inflation and supply chain issues.
The original preliminary estimated cost of the project was approximately $8 million when the earliest stages of the project were investigated in 2011.
There are no structural deficiencies with the dam, which was constructed in the 1930s, the water authority’s resident director, Michael Kerr, has said.
However, since the institution of updated probable maximum flood formulae in the 1990s, the DEP has determined that the dam’s capacity is not enough to handle the maximum amount of precipitation that could be possible for the area, Kerr said.
‘Somewhat powerless’
The main components of the plan, as described on Gibson-Thomas’ website, include the construction of a roller-compacted concrete spillway constructed over the middle portion of the dam embankment. That new feature would be a 390-foot-wide auxiliary spillway to the existing release zone.
In addition, the existing spillway would be rehabilitated. The masonry arch bridge over the spillway would be removed and replaced with a new single-span bridge at a higher level.
A 10-foot-high cap extension would be placed on top of the upstream right spillway sidewall to allow it to contain the full probable maximum flood.
The plan also calls for a dam crest floodwall – a 4 1/2-foot high concrete flood wall constructed on the dam crest on both sides of the roller-compacted concrete spillway.
“Something has to happen,” Cernic said. “At some point, the rock has to fall off the ledge. I’m past the point of waiting. I don’t know how all of you feel.”
Cernic’s father, Ed Cernic Sr., was among a handful of local leaders who met with then-President Jimmy Carter to explain the community’s dire need for assistance after the 1977 flood, caused largely by the failure of the Laurel Run Dam.
The board shared Cernic Jr.’s sentiment regarding the status of the North Fork Dam project, Hall said.
“Right now, we are somewhat powerless as to how to get DEP to come up to snuff,” Hall said.
‘Want to expedite it’
The water authority could contact lawmakers representing Johnstown in the state legislature to spur the DEP to move faster, said the authority’s solicitor, William Barbin.
However, Barbin said that he has preferred the board continue to be strategically patient. The GJWA is simultaneously requesting from the DEP a five-year deadline extension for the completion of the water authority’s state-mandated sanitary sewer renovations.
The authority owns sewer systems serving the City of Johnstown and Westmont Borough. The extension the authority is requesting would move the deadline for completion back five years from December 2023.
“We can go to our elected officials and ask them to press for us (on the North Fork Dam construction approvals),” Barbin said, “but we’ve avoided that because you win a battle and lose a war. That happens often. That’s why I’ve been counseling, ‘Let’s wait.’
“Now, the other side of that, the last time Gibson-Thomas submitted a status inquiry on the permit was Feb. 2. It’s been a long time since Feb. 2 not to have any comment back.”
By September, it will have been more than six months since that last communication regarding the dam, water authority board member Chuck Arnone noted.
“By then, we’d have given them half a year, then we should do whatever is necessary to expedite this,” Arnone said. “We’ve given them the last information they asked for. We’ve completed everything they’ve asked for and they needed time.
“Six months is a long time to review this information, so after six months it would be fair to ask for a decision, and we want to expedite it because we know the cost of this is exponentially increasing by the day.”
