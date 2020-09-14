The Greater Johnstown Water Authority has offered to purchase the Jackson Township Water Authority, Westmont Borough Council President Don Hall said.
“It would be a win-win. For Jackson Township, it would come into money and a rate freeze on the cost of supplying water. And it would also benefit the water authority. It would position us favorably to sell water north – to areas in the county operating with well water or poorly treated water lines,” Hall said during the council’s September meeting.
The Greater Johnstown Water Authority is owned by Westmont Borough, the city of Johnstown and Southmont Borough.
“The ball is in Jackson Township’s court at this time. We are cautiously optimistic this will bear fruit for both parties,” Hall said.
Calls to Jackson Township Water Authority and the Greater Johnstown Water Authority were not returned.
