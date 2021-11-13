JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – City of Johnstown customers will pay $2 less per month in sewage fees beginning on Jan. 1, 2022.
The monthly rate will be $53, down from the current amount of $55, according to an announcement made by the Greater Johnstown Water Authority, which owns the system.
The reduction is related to GJWA’s recent agreement to purchase a clean fill dump site from the city. The water authority will now receive dumping fees for use of the site.
“Through the purchase of the clean fill dump site, the Greater Johnstown Water Authority will have a new revenue stream that allows us to provide a rate reduction to the customers in the City of Johnstown sewer system and hold that rate for four years,” said Melissa Radovanic, assistant manager of RDM-Johnstown, the management company of GJWA, in a released statement.
Johnstown City Council and GJWA approved the deal at their respective meetings this week.
Interim City Manager Daniel Penatzer estimated that the $2 monthly reduction would result in customers saving approximately $250,000 combined annually.
“This is a big deal,” Penatzer said. “The terms of this are very good, I think, for both the city and the authority.”
The water authority will pay $125,000 to reimburse the city’s maintenance cost for the last quarter of 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.