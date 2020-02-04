During her report at the Greater Johnstown School Board meeting Tuesday, District Superintendent Amy Arcurio announced that the district would be partnering with both Intuit Inc. and a children’s outreach organization on future endeavors for the betterment of the students.
Arcurio said Intuit Inc., a software company out of California, reached out to the district to create an entrepreneurial club at the high school.
She and board member Thomas Dadey had an “excellent conversation” with Intuit representation at a national level recently, according to Arcurio.
“They have been a fan of ours, because we are one of the most innovative districts in this area, so they want to partner with us,” Arcurio added.
Intuit will provide all funding for this new club, which the board approved the creation of at the meeting. That funding will cover website creation and design, for the students to take a product to market and the stipend for the coach of the club.
The district was still searching for a coach as of the meeting.
One of the highlights of this new partnership for Arcurio is that she believes the program will show students that they can continue to live in Johnstown and have a prosperous career.
“You don’t have to live where you work,” Arcurio said. “You can live in Johnstown, raise your family here, be an economic game changer in our community and just be here.”
This connection to the software company began two years ago, according to Arcurio. She said the company was in town exploring the possibility of expanding here and wanted to connect and be involved in the school district of the city.
She said the company was interested in the technology programs the school has in place and how they are being prepared for a future in careers of the like.
“After that they just kept saying, ‘let’s connect,’ ” Arcurio said.
Another topic she covered in her report was the outreach center which will be located in the Prospect neighborhood of the city. This endeavor is being organized by the Rev. Sylvia King and her congregation, and set to open in April.
“They really believe that that community is underserved in the way of basic needs,” Arcurio stated.
These needs include mentorships, food, clothing and a safe environment, she explained.
The Johnstown school district is going to partner with the new outreach center by referring families within the district to the center as well as getting students “in clubs and vocational pathways” involved to help.
“I’m very happy for our families that live in that section of town, because sometimes they just don’t have access to resources,” Arcurio said.
“I know Rev. King – that won’t be the problem once she gets into that neighborhood with her folks.”
After the meeting, Arcurio stated that the outreach center will be opened in a former Greater Prospect Store located just over the bridge from the city when entering the Prospect neighborhood.
An approval taken in a group by the board during the meeting was to eliminate the district-wide music teacher position at the end of the school year. This motion included that board accepting the current teacher’s, Elizabeth Pike, retirement.
Arcurio explained that the board often eliminates positions at the end of the year and determines if they are needed based on student interest.
She said it was entirely possible that a new music teacher would be hired for the district if the interest was there.
Arcurio added that most of the time when a position is eliminated it is brought back.
