JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Looking around the room at the superintendents of his institution’s seven sending schools, Greater Johnstown Career & Technology Center Executive Director John Augustine said it was awesome to see everyone gathered in one room on Thursday.
“What today is about is making sure we’re all in the same boat,” he said regarding school safety. “We need to have a good, unified plan.”
Within the first two months of the year, four of the seven sending schools – Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Richland and Westmont Hilltop – dealt with one or multiple threats to their districts, some of which were deemed unfounded, while others led to criminal charges for juveniles.
Also present on Thursday were Cambria County Crime Stoppers President and founder Gary Martin, Richland Township police Chief Michael Burgan, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer and state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township.
Martin told the group that what they were there to talk about was what Crime Stoppers does already – the Safe2Say anonymous tip line; the group’s contact number, 1-800- 548-7500; and monetary rewards for information.
Additionally, the group president brought a box of new “See Something, Say Something” yard signs with the Crime Stoppers numbers on it for the school leaders to place around their buildings.
Martin recommended, at the suggestion of Richland School District Superintendent Arnold Nadonley, that some signs be placed where buses drive up to the schools.
Other topics of discussion ranged from safe school funding and the importance of school resource officers to the presentation that the U.S. Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security did on school violence in August at Richland High School.
Nadonley said a recording of the Homeland Security portion of the gathering was emailed to everyone for their review.
Thomas Mitchell, Westmont Hilltop superintendent, thanked Nadonley for the resource and said he’s already reached out to a representative for the federal department who scheduled a walk-through of the district’s buildings this month.
Burns advised the group to let him know when they apply for grants so he can lobby with state departments to hopefully get funding back to the area.
He said four safe schools programs, such as the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, provide money to schools in the state.
“I’ll fight for every penny we can get back to these districts,” Burns said, adding that the leaders should contact other area elected officials as well.
Jeffrey Boyer, Ferndale Area superintendent, asked if there are any permanent funding sources for a school resource officer.
He noted that the one-time payments don’t cut it and a more sustainable option needs to be developed so less affluent school districts have access to that asset.
Burns told him he expects there to be more money directed to schools now that a fair funding lawsuit has been ruled in favor of the petitioner districts and state legislators are required by a judge’s order to better fund Pennsylvania schools.
Neugebauer commended the group for gathering and discussing these topics.
“Any time you get people in a room talking, bouncing ideas off each other, it benefits each individual’s preparedness,” he said.
