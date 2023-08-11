JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Extensive renovations at Greater Johnstown Career & Technology Center in Richland Township are nearing completion, and a ceremony to celebrate the work is set for October.
“This building is ready for the future,” Administrative Director John Augustine said.
New windows adorn the structure, which was built in 1970; state-of-the-art tankless water heaters have been installed; and new paint was added throughout.
Additional improvements include corridor doors to improve safety between the school and tenant spaces, updated boilers, and installation of a 1.2-megawatt solar field that will allow the school to be self-sufficient for electricity.
Another major change was filling in the auditorium in order to level the room with the former stage and create an activity space. Seating for the room remains in the wings of the old auditorium for use during practices and competitions.
“We took an auditorium used maybe three times a year that’s now used almost every day,” Augustine said.
Brenda Uzelac, owner of Uzelac Gymnastics, said that having the space available for classes has been a “really great opportunity.”
Remaining work includes connecting the rooftop air conditioning units, replacing the main electrical switch gear – the school will be closed Tuesday through Friday for Penelec to do that work – and some plumbing.
“I think the big excitement on this project for me is the local school board members that recognized the importance of career and technology center education,” Augustine said.
The Efficiency Network, of Pittsburgh, has served as general contractor for the project that costs upwards of $17 million, with 19 subcontractors – 17 of which are from Cambria County.
Matthew Zern, GJCTC business manager, said that there haven’t been any major changes to the project and that everything is going as planned.
With the renovations comes a restructured administrative approach for the center.
“The vision is to move away from our three-legged stool model of secondary, adult and (licensed practical nursing) working independently to a system of unity, all pursuing the same mission and vision together as one,” Augustine said.
He touted the idea of a “grow your own” administrative team and provided Cathy Tunstall as a good example. Tunstall just took over as the special education facilitator for GJCTC after serving as the inaugural apartment program educator for the past year.
The facilitator position became available when Korie Duryea stepped down for another opportunity. High school Principal Jason Hicks has also resigned for an advancement in his career. Those openings are what led Augustine to consider a restructuring.
Tunstall said she’s excited about her new role.
“This is a career goal I’ve had for a long time,” she said. “I really want to help drive GJCTC to the next level.”
Her plan is to expand the polytech and apartment programs that cater to special education students, and to get GJCTC on the map for that type of programming.
Other advancements from within include Tricia Rummel, who had been the supervisor of adult education and will now become the assistant director, and Amanda Harrington, the new assistant administrator of program operations.
Rummel is now responsible for duties such as writing grants and secondary and post-secondary compliance, while Harrington will handle program management, curriculum duties and data systems, among other responsibilities.
“I’m looking forward to, of course, the new challenges,” Rummel said.
Rummel, who started out as a high school teacher at GJCTC years ago, said that she’s excited about working more with the high school programs, as well as getting to use her skills for grant-writing and compliance reports.
Harrington had worked as an autistic support teacher, with training in social-emotional learning, and wants to incorporate more focus on mental health at the school.
“I really just want to see things from the tech side,” she said.
Previously, she worked primarily on the academic portion of education and is looking forward to seeing the students thrive in the workforce-based classrooms.
“We’re going to cross-train teachers, cross-train support staff and administration so there’s no gaps,” Augustine said.
