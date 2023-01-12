JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – It was a day spent down on the farm for some area students.
Culinary students at Greater Johnstown Career & Technology Center headed to Harrisburg on Thursday to participate in the Pennsylvania Farm Show by working in the Pennsylvania Vegetable Growers Associations' food booth.
Lisha Knapp, a culinary instructor at GJCTC, said in year's past she'd taken a group of students to the farm show and it was good learning experience for them.
"The Pennsylvania Vegetable Growers Associations always needs help," Knapp said, "so we hooked it all up and we went down and the kids worked in the food booth for six hours."
The 14 students who attended were tasked with preparing vegetables.
"They went in three different groups and they were cutting broccoli and cauliflower for deep-fried vegetables and broccoli and cauliflower salad, and onions for onion rings and blooming onions," Knapp said. "I can't even tell you how many cases and pounds of broccoli, cauliflower and onions they had to prep for serving."
She said while in the classroom, it's not a strict environment because students are learning, but while working in the food booth expectation were high.
"When they got there they had a woman who called herself 'quality assurance' and every 15 minutes she was checking their work and critiquing what they were doing – whether it was too big, too small or cut right," Knapp said. "They learned that when you get into the business, it's about making money and doing it the way they want it done."
'Over my shoulder'
Quinn Yuschick, a junior at Forest Hills High School, said it was his first time attending the farm show.
"It was interesting," he said. "I was peeling onions for the blooming onions. I usually just peel onions for a recipe, but never did it for a job."
Yuschick estimated he peeled a whole 50-pound bag of onions.
"It wasn't a hard task, but I did feel I was kind of under pressure because I usually work at my own pace and I've never had someone looking over my shoulder," he said. "But I really enjoyed it."
Yuschick said he would like to cook on a cruise ship or in the military.
Forest Hills High School junior Malachi Feeney said it was fun to work in the food booth.
"I took things off the truck and then cut broccoli into bite-sized pieces," he said. "We brought in five boxes and got through four boxes in an hour and a half."
'The kids loved it'
Feeney said he learned new ways to prepare the vegetables.
"I got to see how different things are done," he said. "They did broccoli fried and I never really though of frying up broccoli."
Freeney said his goal is to open his own bakery.
While not working in the food booth, students were able to walk around around the Farm Show Complex to check out the animals and exhibits.
"It was awesome and the kids loved it – it was a great time," Knapp said. "For two hours they worked and for four hours they got to take a tour. They couldn't get enough and are ready to go back next year."
