It wasn’t just a newspaper ad that convinced Paulette Mangiafico to walk into a medical marijuana car enrollment session Thursday inside the Johnstown Galleria.
It was the car accident that’s left her with lasting, “excruciating pain,” she said.
It’s the years of worsening back problems – and the fact that the potent OxyContin she’s taking for it does little to help anymore, Mangiafico added.
“I’m to the point now, that I can’t do anything I want to do anymore,” she said, while being escorted by family from the mall’s community room Thursday. “It’s a struggle just to walk to the car. “
Given that she also provides care for a middle-aged daughter with cerebral palsy at home, that’s not an option for the 60-something Brownstown woman.
“The way I see it, something has to work,” she said. “So that’s why I’m here.”
Mangiafico was among a steady line of people from across the region Thursday who attended the event, held by Medical Marijuana Specialists.
The Allegheny County-based medical marijuana card certification business has registered hundreds of people into Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program this year at its Greater Pittsburgh locations. With two Johnstown dispensaries expected to open their doors this summer, the time was right for an event like this one, Medical Marijuana Specialists owner Shelly Hutchison said.
“We’re here because we’re passionate about marijuana as medicine,” she said. “And we also know there are a lot of people who have questions about it – and the state procedure required to qualify for the program.”
Hutchison and company Medical Director John Metcalf were joined by representatives of two state-approved medical marijuana growing facilities from eastern Pennsylvania and staff from Beyond/Hello, one of the two incoming dispensaries in Johnstown.
All four groups described the event as an opportunity to introduce the community to marijuana as a life-changing medicine – as well as their own companies – at a time Pennsylvanians of every walk of life are beginning to recognize its benefits.
“Part of why we’re here is that there are so many people who know about medical marijuana now. But they still have lots of questions and misconceptions, whether it’s some government ad from from years ago, negative propaganda or something they watched on TV,” said Gerald Feissner, a community outreach specialist with the medical marijuana grower Standard Farms.
The fact that 137,000 people have already acquired medical marijuana cards across the state shows views are changing – “but the more education our industry can do to drive that message forward, the better,” he said.
Jessie Varga, an event coordinator for Beyond/Hello – and one of a staff of 20 who’ve started work at the not-yet-open 416 Main Street, Johnstown location – and Eric Miller, a marketing manager for Vireo Health’s Scranton growing facility, agreed.
Many of the people who came to Thursday’s event were well-aware medical marijuana is legal in the state – as well as many of the 23 medical conditions it can be used for, they said.
But many still think of a hand-rolled joint or curing a problem by getting “stoned” as the solution that the industry offers.
And that’s not the case, Varga said.
“It’s not like you walk into a dispensary and go shopping,” she said. “You’re coming in and meeting with a pharmacist and a consultant about what kind of strains – and forms of the medicine – that will work for their ailments.”
Medical marijuana today comes in capsules, liquid tinctures and topical lotions, as well as the much more recognized vaporizable “dry leaf” (smoking the rug remains illegal in Pennsylvania).
What works for one patient might not work for another, even if they are suffering from the same problem, she said.
Whether it’s a topical lotion or a vaporized inhalant, products can be customized to suit specific needs – by adjusting THC and CBD “cannabinoid” compounds to provide the “comfort level” the patient is seeking, Hutchison said.
Despite perceptions that millennials are driving Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana demand, more than 80 percent of the folks Hutchison’s company has registered are senior citizens who are tired of prescription medication, she said.
Many said they’ve never tried the drug before.
“They’re starting low and going slow,” Hutchison said. “They’re seeing what works.”
Mangiafico seemed to be taking a similar approach.
She said she pre-registered for Thursday’s event and paid $250 total to Medical Marijuana Specialists for their help guiding her through the application process to get her card.
$50 of that fee is collected by the state of Pennsylvania for the ID card itself, which she said is expected to arrive within three weeks.
“It’s this or surgery – and who knows how that would go for me,” Mangiafico said as she left. “So we’ll see how it goes.”
Across the hall, Georgia Brandon, of Johnstown, breezed past booths the medical marijuana companies set up, continuing her afternoon of shopping.
But that didn’t mean she hasn’t been paying attention to the changing times, she said.
“When my Dad had cancer, he turned to medicinal marijuana after his chemotherapy ended and it provided him relief,” Brandon said.
She said she’s open-minded about the industry – and the drug as a medicine – but isn’t going to rush to make any personal decisions about it.
“I can see it’s helping people. And my kids keep encouraging me to try it – but I’m not ready,” she said. “Just like I do with anything else, I’m going to do my own research first.”
How to get medical marijuana:
https://www.pa.gov/guides/pennsylvania-medical-marijuana-program/#HowtoGetMedicalMarijuana
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.