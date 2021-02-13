Quenteen Robinson is a believer in second chances and making the most of opportunities – especially on the football field.
The former Greater Johnstown High School star multi-sport athlete and long-time area youth sports coach also cherishes his hometown ties.
His bond with the Johnstown region is so strong that Robinson regularly makes a long commute from Florida to fulfill his duties as general manager of the Flood City Thunder eight-man, semiprofessional football team that plays at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
“I think this will be a positive for the simple fact that we’re basing more of the core of our roster with local guys,” said Robinson, whose career also included roles as a player, coach or GM of every professional indoor football team in Johnstown. “Those players who really just want an opportunity to get back out there, whether that’s to better themselves personally as far as going to school or to just fulfill a dream that might not have been completed in high school.
“I’ve seen a lot of them grow, just because I’ve coached everything from Richland to Bishop McCort to Westmont to Johnstown (school districts) to my wrestling club. I just really like giving back. I just feel like, with the right support, this situation could be really good for a long time for a lot of people.”
Robinson, 42, took a supervisor position at a residential group home located in Palm Coast, Florida, a year ago. He works with children, some facing medical or behavioral challenges.
He also coaches his son Quentcy, 14, in baseball during the Florida summers.
Even though he resides in the Sunshine State now, Robinson couldn’t pass up an opportunity to serve as general manager of the Thunder, which will begin its second season in Johnstown in April.
“I’m really excited about this upcoming season,” said Robinson, who works on the Thunder roster remotely and also travels by plane between Florida and Johnstown multiple times each month.
“We’ve got a good core of coaches. We’re still looking to get more people involved. The players have been great. Practices have been going well.”
‘Bringing good things’
Thunder owner Georgianne Matava initially met Robinson 20 years ago, when he was a player for the former Johnstown J-Dogs indoor football team. His charismatic personality, as well as his success on the field, made an impression.
“He was so talented and entertaining that the kids loved him then and love him now,” Matava said.
“I brought him on board because of his connections he has with Johnstown. We have the same vision of bringing good things to Johnstown youth.”
Matava has spoken publicly about the Thunder’s role in helping athletes turn around their lives. Last season a team captain detailed how playing for the Thunder fit into his life after heroin addiction.
Matava said Robinson will be another positive influence to the players.
“This team is about second chances and we both believe in that and want to put Johnstown on the map – not only for semipro but for turning the town around,” Matava said.
“Quenteen is a wonderful family man, father, son and – most importantly – a dear friend. He is a mentor to a lot of people and the kind of man that Johnstown youth dream of being like.”
Robinson starred in football, wrestling and baseball at Greater Johnstown High School.
He was a dual-threat quarterback who produced yardage and big plays with both his arm and feet, and was a WPIAL Quad South Conference all-star at defensive back and a third-team Pennsylvania Big-School all-state selection.
On the wrestling mat, he scored a pair of major upsets during the 1996 Northwest Regional Tournament and qualified for the state championship tournament.
Robinson played baseball at Spartanburg Methodist Junior College in South Carolina and was part of the local AAABA League.
Strong support system
Robinson said he benefited from a strong support network.
“My godmother, Carole, she was always there for me,” Robinson said of Carole Glover, who helped raise him. “She would support me in my sports. She would help me with my homework.
“She would get on my nerves like a parent is supposed to.
“Overall, both my moms really (provided support),” said Robinson, whose mother is Violet Williams.
Robinson also credited area coaches and mentors who influenced him.
“Mr. Allen Andrews definitely played a big part and I learned a lot of things about the business of the game from him,” he said. “Mr. Andrews gave me a job at the Keystone Economic Development Corporation. I learned a lot. I became a pretty good speaker doing a whole lot of outreach programs, and that’s kind of what led into my coaching.”
Youth baseball coach Steve Harfield, former Greater Johnstown wrestling coach John Mastillo and former Trojans baseball coach and AAABA League manager Dee Dee Osborne also helped Robinson along the way.
He had plenty of positive role models to teach him the importance of mentoring the younger generation and giving back. Robinson has coached youth football and wrestling throughout the area. He’s been part of several high school coaching staffs.
When the AAABA Tournament held a free youth clinic at Sargent’s Stadium two years ago, Robinson was there – coordinating drills and wowing the youngsters with one of his popular and athletic backflips to signify the end of the workout.
“As long as I can keep giving back and helping people, I’m going to be good with that,” Robinson said.
‘Always going to have hope’
When asked about the social justice movement and Black Lives Matter protests across the country, including a peaceful protest held in Johnstown, Robinson stressed unity.
“I’m always going to have hope,” Robinson said. “At the end of the day, I just feel like everybody needs to come together, Americans, everybody – that’s in our country. It’s not going to change. I understand everybody has their own way and everybody has their own opinion.
“We should stop trying to change everybody’s opinion and maybe just look at it from their view and understand what their thought path is,” he said. “That doesn’t mean I have to agree with you. But that could alleviate some of this violence and some of the hatred toward each other and in society in general.”
Robinson said there are difficult conversations to be had.
“It’s tough, because I had never seen color,” Robinson said. “I’m OK with everybody, so it doesn’t matter to me (whether you are Black or white).
“It’s the fact that some people aren’t OK with knowing somebody’s not OK with them. Me, if you’re not OK with me, I’m still going to be me.
“I’m not going to give you what you want by acting out. Society is society.”
Perhaps the Thunder will help bring together people. At least Robinson hopes so.
He’s seen how a football team can excite and even inspire a city. Robinson was often the most high-profile player or coach/GM on former Johnstown professional indoor teams such as the Jackals, J-Dogs, Riverhawks and Generals.
Each of those franchises eventually ran into obstacles, mostly financial, that led to their demise. The Thunder represents another chance for the city and football, this time on the semiprofessional level.
“There are a lot of negatives around,” Robinson said. “There has got to be more positive things.”
