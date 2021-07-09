It’s been just over two years since Debbie Decker, of Everett, and her husband, Gene, got a phone call from their son Ryan, an Air Force veteran, while they were vacationing in Myrtle Beach, letting them know that he was driving to the local veterans hospital because he had attempted suicide.
It was March 2019. Ryan said at age 30 he had quit his job at a Mercedes-Benz dealership and slid deeper into depression and drug addiction
“I did that, but I developed some addiction problems and some personal issues that arose from that, and I quit my job and at that point in time I didn’t work for a year. So it was trying to figure myself out,” he said, adding that quitting his job only worsened his problems from January 2019 and lead to the suicide attempt in March.
Ryan said he didn’t realize that he even had a problem until he attempted suicide.
In “2018 was when I started to get bad, and I didn’t realize I had a problem, because I felt good because I was doing drugs all of the time,” he said. “I thought I was alright, but at the end of the day 2018 led me into 2019 when I quit my job and I wasn’t working and I started abusing substances even heavier and that led me down a super dark road and then in March 2019 is when I tried to commit suicide at my house in Pittsburgh.”
It was at that moment, Ryan said he knew what he wanted to do. He explained that while at the hospital, there was a man dying of a heart condition across the hall who asked the nurse how long he had left. The nurse responded, ‘I think one more day,’ and the man was relaxed to have that time.
“I was like, ‘What in the (heck), I’m like 30 years old at the time – ready to be done and this guy is just happy for one more day and that stuck with me because this guy – the end was there and he was just thankful for a day.”
Ryan said that was when he knew he wanted to do work with veterans.
Debbie said her son was released from the hospital to be home with his rescue dog, Bubba. She and Gene continued to stay with Ryan until he was stable.
“We knew he was coming out of a very difficult and dark place – not only mentally but what his body had been through – so we tried in every way that we could to be there for him,” she said, “to listen, to support him in ways that were helpful to him and to see even from that time in the beginning of 2019.”
‘Being out in nature’
It wasn’t long after that Ryan soon returned to Everett and channeled his energies into creating tables from tree stumps. This was how his store, Last Line, was formed.
He explained the tables were to fund a nonprofit mission, creating homes for veterans with PTSD on his family’s 250-acre farm in Fulton County to help them get back on their feet.
“My family has 250 acres of ground that we just use for hunting, and there’s a cabin on it,” he said. “And through my problems with addiction and suicidal tendencies and depression and anxiety – all those things – I figured out that being out in nature was something that really helped me, and I wanted to be able to share that with other people.”
He added that he had created himself a hat with the Last Line logo on it and once people saw it he started getting requests. That is how the apparel line started.
The store, originally in Everett and currently located at 106 S. Richard St. in Bedford, features a variety of apparel and other items with designs created by Ryan to fund the project that will place three homes on the farm.
Ryan also attempts to spread joy throughout the community through posting funny videos on Facebook, which shows his offbeat personality.
“It’s the mission that got people’s attention first, but being able to give people that positivity, give people something to laugh at and encourage them to be themselves through interactions with myself, that’s also a huge mission of mine,” he said.
“If you can make somebody comfortable in their own skin and make them feel appreciated, that’s what the world is lacking.”
Brandon Rader, Army veteran and owner of Broken Arrow Tactical, met Ryan by chance – but says he now considers him a brother. Rader said he met Ryan when he was selling a truck that Ryan came to view.
“Then I was driving through town and he was standing outside of the store when he just opened it up, and I pulled over and I just started (talking) with him and he told me about what he was doing and everything and that was it,” Rader said.
“The store ended up being the hangout for all of us local vets. We’d go down there and hang out and sing and goof off and tell stories and just chill, and we started hanging out some more.”
‘New purpose in life’
Rader said after that was when he showed Ryan some knives he had been “tinkering” with and was encouraged to turn that into a business.
“If it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t have any of that, it would just be me in my barn just tinkering around working dead-end jobs being bored and miserable,” Rader said. “It gave me a whole new purpose in life. It gave me a way to support my family and occupy myself and keep myself busy, and that’s the good thing about him. He’s always willing to help people out and show them different ways to do things and help them try to advance.”
In addition to giving back to local veterans, Ryan has also helped area youth. He has worked with state police to create a fund for first responders to support families of those injured in the line of duty, given kids money to go shopping at Christmas and will provide kids with sporting equipment so that they have the opportunity to experience the outdoors.
“I want to make sure those kids have opportunities,” he said. “Unless they know someone cares about them if they are in a bad situation ... It lets the family know someone cares about them as a unit because sometimes that’s all somebody needs to turn something around their life that is negative.”
Debbie said she is proud of her son, his heart and everything he has done to recover, but added she has a message for those who are in a similar situations emotionally.
“We didn’t know that was happening at the time,” she said. “He wasn’t staying in touch and he said, ‘I didn’t want you to be ashamed of me.’ We said, ‘Ryan, we’ll never be ashamed of you. We love you.’
“I think that it’s important for addicts to know that, too, because they hide, thinking their families will be ashamed. You don’t love the behavior, but you love the person.”
