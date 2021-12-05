JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Local union officials took their coat drive mobile Saturday in an effort to help reach area children.
The Greater Johnstown-Somerset Central Labor Council collected more than 200 coats as well as hats, gloves and scarves to give to children at a distribution event at the Women’s Help Center. But when turnout was low, organizers decided to take donations to some of the areas of the community where children might need coats.
“We were worried the whole time about getting enough coats, and now we can’t give them away,” said Kim George, staff representative for AFSCME and president of the council.
The donations were taken to and distributed at area housing centers, where children who may need coats might not have had transportation to the Women’s Help Center in Kernville.
According to Dave Carey, director of the area labor federation, staff representative for AFSCME and vice president of the council branches of AFSCME, The United Brotherhood of Carpenters, the Office and Professional Employees International Union, the United Steelworkers of America and the Pennsylvania State Education Association donated to the project.
Carey said private donations were also received.
“As labor, we make a decent living, and one of the pillars of labor is to give back to the community, and that’s what we want to try to do,” George said.
“We want to try to give back to some kids.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.