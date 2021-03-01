In 1963, William Kory arrived in Kakata, Liberia, embarking on an adventure and a mission that would set him on his life’s journey in education.
Four decades later, Aaron and Rachel Wagner, a young married couple, spent two years teaching, learning and exploring in Belize, a small Central American nation with a diverse mix of cultures, including English, Guatemalan, Mexican, Mayan, Taiwanese, Mennonite and Creole.
They are among the more than 241,000 U.S. citizens who have volunteered in the Peace Corps since the organization was established 60 years ago, on March 1, 1961, by an executive order signed by President John F. Kennedy.
The agency’s goal was and still is to promote peace and friendship by developing personal relations between Americans and people across the world.
Kory got his picture taken with R. Sargent Shriver, the Peace Corps’ first director.
Kory and Aaron Wagner fondly remember their rewarding experiences overseas.
“You go there and you think you’re going to change the world,” said Kory, a longtime University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown professor. “But it certainly changed me. I think I got a hell of a lot more out of being there and learning and living with people and studying than they probably learned from me. It was really terrific.”
The lessons Wagner learned still impact him today.
“If you want to offer anything, if you want to achieve anything, it has to come to you a lot,” said Wagner, who resides in Hollidaysburg. “There’s a lot of freedom. There’s not a strong sense of there being a safety net in terms of your job, and so I really did learn to trust myself and to believe in my own capacity, my ability to figure out new things.
“My ability to listen was certainly enhanced.”
‘Africa was my ... specialty’
A chance occurrence led Kory to join the Peace Corps, which at the time was in its infancy.
One day, while eating lunch in a State University of New York at Buffalo cafeteria, he heard about representatives from the agency being on campus, so he went and got some information.
“Initially, it was kind of spur-of-the-moment,” Kory said. “ ‘Let’s go up and hear what they have to say.’ After I filled (an application) out, of course, the excitement just grew. I was always interested in Africa, although I was a math major and geography minor at University of Buffalo. Africa was my area of specialty, and I was always interested in it.”
During his time in the Peace Corps, Kory taught classes, coached soccer, developed friendships with the locals and decided to pursue a career in geography with an emphasis on Liberia. He instructed full-time at Pitt-Johnstown from 1971 until 2020, rising to the position of department head, and has still offered some online courses during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He also remains active in Indiana University’s Liberian program.
“I’m still involved in that kind of endeavor that I started in Liberia,” he said.
Along with sparking a lifelong academic interest, the Peace Corps provided Kory with the capacity to impact the lives of Kakata’s residents, including in some humorous ways.
Many local children did not know their birthdays, so Kory would ask questions such as, “Can your parents recall a significant event that happened around the same time? Was it during the wet or dry season?”
They would then try to settle on a date.
“There was an interesting game of saying, ‘Well, what exact date do you choose?’ They would say, ‘Well, teacher Kory, when were you born?’ … I’d say, ‘Well, February 20,’ and so there are a lot of kids that have that as their birthday now in the country,” Kory said with a laugh.
‘In their own country’
One of the teenagers Wagner met in Belize was named “Conway,” after country music singer Conway Twitty. Even though the Wagners lived in the village of Bermudian Landing from 2004 to 2006, country performers who were most popular decades earlier, such as Twitty and Kenny Rogers, were still beloved to older generations.
Wagner admittedly did not know much about that music genre from his own country, so, as a way to culturally connect, he learned how to play country songs on his guitar.
“There are pictures of me sitting around with the local police officer,” Wagner said. “He has a really nice voice. He loves to sing old George Jones songs and Merle Haggard songs, and I would play guitar, and he would sing these old country songs that I had to learn in Belize because I didn’t know much about ’60 and ’70s (country).
“What could be less cool when you’re growing up in the ’90s than ’70s country? But I learned a bunch of new songs on guitar just so that I could play them with these guys.”
The Wagners also made many other personal connections.
In one instance, local children gave the couple an iguana to kill, butcher and eat, along with its eggs, which they did not originally realize were supposed to be removed from their leather-like reptilian shells before chewing.
“The thing about that story is, it’s really representative of kind of having to take the plunge, but also of the relationships, especially with young children, that we established there,” Wagner said.
They took children to Mayan ruins and the barrier reef at Caye Caulker, which many of the youngsters had not previously seen, even though those popular tourist sites were only a few hours away from their village.
“Being able to introduce kids to that in their own country was very meaningful,” Wagner said.
‘Give back to someone’
Wagner provided grant-writing services for several organizations, including the local elementary school, while also running the village library and teaching best practices to educators. Rachel Wagner helped preserve habitat for black howler monkeys and promote ecotourism.
They joined the Peace Corps after getting their educations, but before fully establishing themselves with obligations such as home ownership, family and vehicle payments.
“We saw this kind of opportunity of financial freedom that was probably not going to come up again until we were retired,” said Aaron Wagner, who now works in research communications with Penn State University’s College of Health and Human Development, “and so we talked about all sorts of different things we could do that would kind of stretch us and expose us to new things and give us new experiences.
“And the Peace Corps was really appealing to us because it was an opportunity for us to stretch ourselves and have an experience and learn new things, but, at the same time, to kind of make a contribution, to give back to someone. We didn’t know who at the time.”
Rachel Wagner is now a professor at St. Francis University in Loretto.
‘Contribute part of your life’
The Wagners and Kory represented the United States to communities where they worked.
“That is a great honor,” Wagner said. “It really is. The Peace Corps is a wonderful program, and I hope we continue it for a long time. I feel very confident that the greatest differences that Peace Corps volunteers may have made have been at an individual level, within themselves and with the people they’ve met while they were abroad.”
Kennedy first proposed the concept that became the Peace Corps during a speech at the University of Michigan on Oct. 14, 1960.
“How many of you who are going to be doctors are willing to spend your days in Ghana?” Kennedy, then a senator and presidential candidate, asked a crowd of about 10,000 supporters, mostly students. “Technicians or engineers, how many of you are willing to work in the Foreign Service and spend your lives traveling around the world?
“On your willingness to do that, not merely to serve one year or two years in the service, but on your willingness to contribute part of your life to this country, I think will depend the answer whether a free society can compete. I think it can. And I think Americans are willing to contribute. But the effort must be far greater than we have ever made in the past.
“Therefore, I am delighted to come to Michigan, to this university, because unless we have those resources in this school, unless you comprehend the nature of what is being asked of you, this country can’t possibly move through the next 10 years in a period of relative strength.”
Since its founding, Peace Corps volunteers have gone to more than 140 host nations.
“They affect their communities, and work alongside their communities and support their communities abroad,” said Marjorie Wass, the Peace Corps’ senior press specialist, “and then they bring it all back and help the U.S.”
‘Continue our mission’
The Peace Corps faced one of its greatest challenges in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic started to sweep across the globe, requiring more than 6,000 volunteers stationed at 60-some posts to be called back to the United States on short notice.
“The No. 1 priority at any given moment of Peace Corps is the safety of our volunteers,” Wass said. “Our director had to make a difficult decision, a historic decision. She did that about almost a year ago to evacuate everybody.”
Peace Corps officials are now planning for what the agency will look like once the pandemic is over and Americans can once again volunteer their services.
“Our future is to continue our mission,” Wass said. “We can’t wait to get back to service. That’s what we’re here for. That’s what we want to do. We will continue our mission of international peace and friendship.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.