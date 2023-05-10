WINDBER – A check for $145,000 presented Wednesday to Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center will continue to support patient care services.
Funds were raised at the Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out event that was held April 25 at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center in downtown Johnstown where 800 women were in attendance.
“We are so thrilled to be able to donate this $145,000 this year, and it brings our total to $1.3 million for the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center over 15 years,” said Meghan Stahl-Skinner, board president of the Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out Foundation. “We are thrilled the community continues to support us and that we are able to donate to help women of this community get the breast care they need.”
Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center’s partnership with Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out provides financial assistance to patients for mammograms, breast biopsies and surgeries, genetic testing for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer syndromes and education about the importance of breast cancer screenings.
Funds also support equipment and technology needed to screen, detect and diagnose breast cancer, ensuring access to the most up-to-date technology for community members.
Erin Goins, director of the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center, said the event committee works hard every year to put on an incredible event to raise awareness for breast cancer and funds to support patient care.
“We are extremely grateful for the generosity of the committee, community members and supporters year after year, “ she said. “The money is very vital to helping patients who come in who are uninsured or underinsured get the care they need.
“Over the years there have been numerous women who have been helped.”
Girls Night Out began as a small “pay it forward” project by Oechslin, who was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 36 years old and succumbed to the disease on April 9, 2009, at the age of 39.
It was her goal that every woman be educated about breast cancer, understand the value of early detection and receive proper treatment.
“Each year we want to make it better than the last,” said Stahl-Skinner.
“This is one of our record years, and it’s all thanks to the local community who donated baskets, live auction items and become sponsors. We’re so appreciative.”
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
