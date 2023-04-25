JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Jennifer Zindash has an important message for women: You have to be proactive about your body.
The Windber resident, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, shared her story Tuesday to a room of 800 women who attended the 15th annual Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out that was held at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center in downtown Johnstown.
Zindash spoke about losing her mother to breast cancer, the decision to do genetic testing and learning the breast cancer gene was on both sides of her family.
"I want to get the word out about genetic testing, which is how I found my breast cancer," she said. "A lot of women don't understand what genetic testing is and it's not put into the forefront, so if I can get my word out to one more woman about how I find mine, then that's a no-brainer for me."
Proceeds from the fundraiser event go to Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center in Windber and are used to ensure that the facility has cutting-edge equipment for the detection and treatment of breast cancer and to provide free mammograms, genetic testing and other services to uninsured and underinsured women through the Pink Ribbon Care Fund.
"It's really an educational event and we want to make sure that every attendee learns the importance of self-breast exams, getting their annual mammogram and getting genetic testing if they have a history of breast cancer in their family," said Meghan Stahl-Skinner, chairwoman of the event and board president of the Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out Foundation. "We want to help the women of this community get the care they need."
Girls Night Out began as a small “pay-it-forward” project by Oechslin, who was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 36 years old and succumbed to the disease on April 9, 2009, at the age of 39.
It was her goal that every woman be educated about breast cancer, understand the value of early detection and receive proper treatment.
"Cancer detection is so incredibly important and the guidelines reflect that," Stahl-Skinner said. "Taunia wanted to make sure that the women of this community know what a gem the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center is and that they educate themselves to ensure that they get the breast care they need."
The evening featured a dinner; a pink basket raffle; live, silent and hot pink auctions; a purse room and presentations about breast cancer.
To date, the event has raised $1.16 million for the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center.
"After tonight, we will have $1.25 million in total, and I think the women here are going to helps us get there," Stahl-Skinner said. "Taunia started this in 2007, and we had 250 attendees and raised $19,000, and now here we are 15 years later. It's really a testament to the women this community who continue to support this event."
Donald Dudley, Oechslin's father and emcee of the event, said it's a reminder that it's OK to talk about breast health.
"Before my daughter took this on, nobody talked about breasts in public and now it's normal," he said. "Knowledge is power, so knowing your current status is very powerful. It gives you peace of mind whether you are having a problem or not. If you're having a problem you have the ability to have a plan and address it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.