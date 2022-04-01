JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – It will be time to celebrate again during an event that raises awareness for breast cancer.
The 14th annual Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out will be held April 12 at the Johnstown Masonic Event & Conference Center, 130 Valley Pike, Johnstown.
Doors open at 5 p.m.
Anthony’s will cater the dinner at 6:30 p.m.
Proceeds benefit the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center in Windber.
The money will be used to ensure that the facility has cutting-edge equipment for the detection and treatment of breast cancer and that it can provide free mammograms, genetic testing and other services to uninsured and underinsured women through the Pink Ribbon Care Fund, organizers said.
Girls Night Out began as a small “pay it forward” project by Oechslin, who was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 36 years old and succumbed to the disease on April 9, 2009, at the age of 39.
It was her goal that every woman be educated about breast cancer, understand the value of early detection and receive proper treatment.
Meghan Stahl-Skinner, chairwoman of the event and board president of the Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out Foundation, said organizers are excited to welcome back people for the in-person event after COVID-19 canceled it in 2020 and 2021.
“We’re recognizing that everybody has been through changes in their lives, and Girls Night Out is no exception with our new location,” she said.
“We’re so glad to be able to have 750 women back, and we’re glad that the Johnstown Masonic Event & Conference Center is able to accommodate us. Our longtime sponsors have continued to support us, and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone.”
Stahl-Skinner said the event’s first year attracted about 250 women and raised $18,000. In 2019, it hit the $1 million mark for the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center.
“Taunia would be blown away by how this has blossomed into this humongous event, and I know that she’s looking down on us and very proud,” she said.
“This year, we’re looking to raise at least $40,000 – that’s one dollar for every woman who will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year and hopefully exceed that.”
The event will feature a dinner; a pink basket raffle; live, silent and online auctions; a purse room; and presentations about breast cancer.
Dale Mishler, of Mishler Auction Service, will have 17 items in a live auction. They include trips to Chicago and Las Vegas; an overnight stay at the Omni Bedford Springs Resort with a Tory Burch tote; a New Orleans trip for two; a diamond necklace; and Pittsburgh Pirates tickets.
Returning this year will be the option to bid for items online during the event beginning at 7 p.m.
“Anyone can log on and bid,” Stahl-Skinner said.
“We incorporated this into the event several years ago for supporters who were out of town and couldn’t make it, but wanted to bid.
“Now, because of the pandemic and people being used to buying things online more than ever, I think this is going to be a nice added benefit for the public to be a part of Girls Night Out.”
The silent auction will feature more than 100 items, including a lottery tree, a cigar basket from Corojo’s Cigar Shop, a private shopping party for five at Adorned and a styling basket from M & M’s Hair Design.
In the purse room, attendees will find Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Coach, Vera Bradley and Michael Kors styles.
Once again, the “Give Breast Cancer the Boot” pink boots will serve as table centerpieces, giving attendees the opportunity to make monetary donations.
In addition, there will be a video presentation that will highlight the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center and its services.
Elizabeth Belinda, a breast cancer survivor, will speak and share her experiences.
Also featured will be Stella Somiari, senior director of biobank and biospecimen science research at Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine at Windber, and Dr. Deborah Sims, a breast specialist with the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center.
“It’s impactful to hear these women speak, and we need to get back to basics regarding awareness,” Stahl-Skinner said.
“It has been three years since we’ve been in a room, and I believe that women need a refresher on what they need to do to continue to manage their breast health. There’s a lot of women who took time off and haven’t gotten their mammograms because of COVID-19, so we need to make sure women know how important that is and to get that scheduled.”
Donald Dudley, Oechslin’s father, will serve as emcee.
Stahl-Skinner said tickets for the event sold out within two weeks, and there is a waiting list of 50 women hoping to attend.
“We hope everyone has a great time and enjoys being around other women in our community,” she said.
“I also hope that they’re able to take away the fact that getting a mammogram is so incredibly important every year and to do self-exams.
“That was Taunia’s sole focus, and maybe we can help to save some lives.”
Masks are not required, but will be available at the door.
Those interested in the online auction can visit www.togno.org.
For more information, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TOGirlsNightOut.
