A 16-year-old Gallitzin girl was grazed by a car and slightly injured on Monday night as she walked on the shoulder of Route 53 in Portage Township, state police in Ebensburg reported late Tuesday.
“Some portion of the right side of” the vehicle struck the girl’s left arm as it passed her at around 10 p.m. Monday, according to an incident report. The girl sustained what was described in the report as a “suspected minor injury” and was treated at the scene by Portage EMS personnel.
The driver did not stop after the collision, but continued south on Route 53 and remained unidentified as of Tuesday night, according to state police. The vehicle was described in the report as a newer four-door white car of unknown make and model.
State police asked anyone with information on the incident to call the Ebensburg state police barracks at 814-471-6500.
