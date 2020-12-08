Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania is offering free and interactive virtual programs to all girls in kindergarten through 12th grade.
The events are centered on an activity building and designed to provide nonmembers the opportunity to experience the fun and friendship of Girl Scouts.
Programs include Robot Building Party at 7 p.m. Thursday and Flower Crown Party at 1 p.m. Saturday.
To view the full schedule and register, visit www.gswpa.org/party.
