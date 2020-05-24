The Greater Johnstown Elementary School courtyard has been turned into a butterfly garden to help students learn more about environmental education.
Girl Scout Troops 60122 and 46643, along with Aevidum worked together to create the new addition to the school that will attract a wide variety of birds, insects and butterflies.
Students will be able to participate in learning opportunities in this new outdoor classroom, while helping to maintain it throughout the year.
Several of the plants are native to the area and the garden will also feature an herb section where students will be able to learn how to use them in cooking and medicine.
The area was constructed with several donations from local businesses and community members.
