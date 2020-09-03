Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania’s 43rd annual Awards of Distinction will be held virtually beginning at 4 p.m. Sept. 28.
The Joyce M. Murtha Excellence in Community Service Award will be presented to Linda Thomson, president of Johnstown Area Regional Industries.
The award recognizes an outstanding member of the community who embodies the Girl Scout mission of courage, confidence and character and who strives to make the world a better place.
There is no fee to participate, but donations are welcomed.
To register for the ceremony, visit 2020-aod-johnstown.constantcontactsites.com.
