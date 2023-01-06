JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – One cookie at a time, girls are building courage, confidence and character.
The annual Girl Scouts cookie sale will begin Tuesday and continue through March 26.
“The cookie program helps girls learn the five skills that are essential to leadership and success – goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics,” said Emily Ruffing, public relations and marketing coordinator for Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania.
“They’re excited because they make the decisions on how to run and promote their cookie sales, and they set goals and make a plan to reach those goals.”
Cookies ordered through a Girl Scout will be delivered Feb. 18 through Feb. 26.
Booth sales will begin March 3 and run through March 26.
“That’s where you see girls outside of your grocery stores and local businesses,” Ruffing said.
“While it is important for girls to be selling to family, friends and neighbors, this is a really unique experience because they’re dealing with the general public, and it’s teaching them communication skills and money management and they’re getting that real-world business experience.”
This year’s cookie lineup includes Thin Mints, a peppermint cookie covered in chocolate; Do-Si-Dos, an oatmeal-peanut butter cookie sandwich; Samoas, a mix of caramel, coconut and chocolate cookie; Tagalongs, a peanut butter-topped cookie dipped in chocolate; Girl Scouts S’mores, a graham sandwich cookie with chocolate and marshmallow filling; Trefoils, a shortbread cookie; Toffee-Tastic, a gluten-free buttery cookie with toffee bits; Lemon-ups, a crispy lemon cookie; and Adventurefuls, a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored creme and a hint of sea salt.
New this year is Raspberry Rally, a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolatey coating. The cookie will exclusively be offered for online sale and direct shipment only.
“This will enhance the girls e-commerce skills,” Ruffing said. “Doing this order online is helpful and a lot of people find it easier, so we’re excited to see how this plays out.”
Beginning Feb. 27 and continuing through March 17, the Digital Cookie Platform will give individuals the option to purchase cookies through a website designed by a Girl Scout. The cookies will be delivered by a Girl Scout or can be shipped directly to the individual’s home.
In addition, those looking for cookies can text “COOKIES” to 59618 for information on how to purchase them along with other Girl Scout news.
Last year, through Operation: Sweet Appreciation, Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania sent more than 65,000 boxes of cookies to veterans and men and women serving at home and overseas in the U.S. military.
“Girl Scouts has a history of supporting our men and women in the military, and we’re able to send them a nice box of Girl Scout cookies and give them a taste from home,” Ruffing said.
“It’s a way for us to support them in everything that they do.”
Online donations for Operation: Sweet Appreciation will run through Memorial Day.
Proceeds from the cookie sale stay local to Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania.
Funds raised help pay for many aspects of Girl Scouting, including keeping camping affordable by subsidizing the registration cost; supporting Girl Scout leadership experience, which includes girl programming, curriculum and events; and providing grants to girls and troops with financial barriers so Scouting is available to all girls.
Girls also earn proceeds for their individual troops, which are used for troop activities and service projects within their communities.
“This is a cool and unique opportunity for the girls to come together and have this experience,” Ruffing said.
For more information on the cookie sale program, visit www.gswpa.org.
