JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Girl Scouts will offer a new cookie option, Adventurefuls, when the annual sale begins Friday.
Adventurefuls are brownie-inspired cookies with caramel-flavored creme and a hint of sea salt.
Orders will be taken through Jan. 28.
“This is the phase of the program where girls are out with their order cards, reaching out to friends and family,” said Lisa Shade, vice president of brand marketing and product programming for Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania. “The girls are energized, especially with the new cookie this year. They’ve been learning about what to say about the cookie and what the flavor is, so they’re excited to tell people about it.”
Cookies will be delivered Feb. 16 through 24.
“Girl Scouts and its partner bakers offer a new cookie every couple of years, and there’s a lot of time and research that goes in determining the cookie,” Shade said.
Booth sales will begin Feb. 25 and run through March 20.
“What happens in booth sales is such an important skill-building portion of the program and so important for confidence building, because that is when girls are asking people they don’t know to support their goals in Girl Scouts,” Shade said. “That’s really where all of the skills they’ve been working on in the cookie program are put into practice because they’re answering questions about the products, talking about their goals and what they’re planning to do with the proceeds.”
This year’s cookie lineup includes Thin Mints, a peppermint cookie covered in chocolate; Do-Si-Dos, an oatmeal-peanut butter cookie sandwich; Samoas, a mix of caramel, coconut and chocolate cookie; Tagalongs, a peanut butter-topped cookie dipped in chocolate; Girl Scouts S’mores, a graham sandwich cookie with chocolate and marshmallow filling; Trefoils, a shortbread cookie; Toffee-Tastic, a gluten-free buttery cookie with toffee bits; and Lemon-ups, a crispy lemon cookie.
The Digital Cookie Platform gives individuals the option to purchase cookies through a website designed by a Girl Scout. The cookies will be delivered by a Girl Scout or can be shipped directly to the individual’s home.
“If a girl has an aunt out-of-state who wishes to purchase cookies, she can still purchase them from her Girl Scout,” Shade said. “This also gives girls real-world business skills for our modern times. Consumers are used to shopping in a digital space, so it gives girls the opportunity to work in that space and build those skills for today’s business environment.”
Last year, through Operation: Sweet Appreciation, Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania sent more than 66,000 boxes of cookies to veterans and men and women serving at home and overseas in the U.S. military.
“Girl Scouts have a really long history of supporting men and women in the military, and this is a natural extension of that support, with girls asking their customers to donate cookies so they can send a nice taste from home,” Shade said.
Online donations for Operation: Sweet Appreciation will run through Memorial Day.
Area proceeds from the cookie sale stay local to Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania.
Funds raised help pay for many aspects of Girl Scouting, including keeping camping affordable by subsidizing the registration cost; supporting Girl Scout leadership experience, which includes girl programming, curriculum and events; and providing grants to girls and troops with financial barriers so Scouting is available to all girls.
Girls also earn proceeds for their individual troops, which are used for troop activities and service projects within their communities.
“Through the cookie program, girls learn how to work together toward a common goal, how to set goals and create plans to reach them and how to talk about what’s important to them and what they’re passionate about,” Shade said. “The interaction and confidencebuilding that takes place is something that’s just not available anywhere else.”
For more information on the cookie sale program, visit www.gswpa.org.
