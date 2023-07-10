Through her creative introduction to musical instruments and stories, local Girl Scout Natalie Holland earned her Gold Award.
Holland began her project, Symphony Stories, last year with a focus on sharing “the joys of music and literature” with children and families.
She worked with the Cambria County Library and the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra to create a series of YouTube videos featuring children’s stories and musical accompaniments as well as educational segments about the spotlighted instrument.
“Getting my Gold Award, it was something I had wanted to do right from the beginning,” Holland said. “I was really motivated.”
She’s been in Girl Scouts since kindergarten and has a family history with the group.
“I’m a fourth-generation Girl Scout and it was really important for me to stay in it,” Holland said.
In addition to these videos, the Scout also organized “instrument petting zoos” where children could hear, see, touch and play a variety of instruments.
The goal was to inspire the youngsters to learn to play an instrument and to teach caregivers the benefits of musical education.
Leah Johncola, the library’s children’s department supervisor, commended Holland’s work.
She said the Scout demonstrated a variety of skills that, along with her “innate attributes of compassion, kindness, honesty and courage,” contribute to her potential as a strong advocate and leader.
Holland was inspired to create these projects through her own love of music and literature.
“I learned that it truly is an amazing thing to see children’s faces light up when hearing music and stories together,” the Scout said.
Her Scout-mate Morgan Allen in Troop 40309 also earned her Gold Award last year through the creation of the Johnstown Tennis Camp that continues this year on July 29.
The annual camp is a free, one-day event at the Roxbury tennis courts that teaches third- through eighth-graders the basics of the sport.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
