SOUTH FORK, Pa. – Cadets from Girl Scouts of America Troop #46586 braved cold temperatures and some snow on Saturday to help the Cambria County Conservation District plant native trees at 1889 Park.
"Anything we can do to improve the park and improve the educational opportunities here," CCCD Resource Conservation Supervisor Jackie Ritko said.
She was leading the group in planting the seven species of trees, such as dogwood and sycamore.
"We picked trees that would do well," Ritko said.
Jessica Poldiak, 14, said she and the others got the idea to take on this project because a section of the park had been logged a few years ago.
The troop reached out to Ritko about it and she was immediately onboard.
The saplings were provided by the 10 Million Trees Partnership, a collaborative effort of national, regional, state and local agencies and groups that are committed to "improving Pennsylvania's communities, economy and ecology."
To date, the organization has planted nearly 4 million trees across Pennsylvania.
Troop leader Stacey Thomas said the Girl Scouts often visit the park to walk the trails or participate in activities, so lending a hand to beautify it held a special meaning for them.
"We come here a lot," she said.
There were about eight girls who helped out on Saturday.
All of them are working toward the Silver Award – the second highest in Girl Scouts – and planting the saplings was part of their work to earn that achievement.
There's an additional benefit to placing the trees, Ritko said.
By planting native species, invasive plants, such as Japanese Knotweed, will be prevented from running rampant.
"Improving the environment is important," said 12-year-old Kaylee Roberts.
She was looking forward to planting the trees because she likes being out in nature and noted the benefits they provide, such as cleaner air.
John Nibert, a long-time member of the 1889 Park committee, also stopped by to help out and was happy to see the Scouts working hard.
"We don't have any employees, so the volunteers really help us a lot," he said.
He added that the Girl Scout project was "fantastic" and that the trees were needed.
