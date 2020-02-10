Girl Scout Troop 4632

Girl Scout Troop 4632, composed of fourth- and fifth-graders from Westmont Hilltop School District, put together backpacks for foster children at Westmont Elementary School on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. The group worked with Marie Kalinyak from Professional Family Care Services. The project is part of the troop’s efforts to win the Bronze Award, which is the highest honor a Girl Scout Junior can receive. Pictured are (from left) Bella Dickson, 9; Adilia Concannon, 9; Kate Panek, 11; Anne Dill, 10; Isla Hyjurick, 9; and Josie Hill, 10.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

