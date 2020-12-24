A 14-year-old girl was killed and three other people were injured in a wreck on Wednesday afternoon on Route 553 in Indiana County, authorities said.
Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. identified the decedent as Brittany Eileen Keith, of the Penn Run area of Cherryhill Township, Indiana County.
State police in Indiana said that Jeremy S. Dixon, 31, of Northern Cambria, was driving north on Route 553 shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday when his Honda Accord crossed the double yellow centerline into oncoming traffic and collided with a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV, which went off the road and struck a tree.
Keith, a rear-seat passenger in the Hyundai, was treated at the scene of the crash by paramedics from Indiana’s Citizens’ Ambulance Service and transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead in the emergency room, according to Overman.
The driver of the Hyundai, named by state police as William L. Shroyer, 34, of Penn Run, and another rear-seat passenger, whose name and age were not included in troopers’ report on the crash, were both seriously injured. The front-seat passenger, Melissa S. Shroyer, 30, of Penn Run, sustained minor injuries.
Dixon was not injured, according to state police.
Official rulings on the cause and manner of Keith’s death were still pending Thursday, Overman said. The crash is still under active investigation by state police.
The crash happened near Route 553’s intersection with Route 422 in Cherryhill Township.
State police said all the occupants of both vehicles were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
