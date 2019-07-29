An exotic lotus plant bloom allows a honey bee to gather nectar outside the Westwood Garden Haven, 1816 Goucher St., Johnstown, on July 29, 2019. The water garden plant is eight feet in diameter and is 2 years old.
TORCHIA-PLAZA[mdash] Josephine M., 93, Johnstown, passed away July 28, 2019 at Laurelwood Care Center. Born September 22, 1925 in Johnstown, daughter of George and Barbara (Drzal) Skala. Preceded in death by parents; husbands, George Plaza and Frank Torchia; daughter, Constance Rolley; grand…
ROBBINS[mdash] John A., 66, of Ebensburg, passed away suddenly at Memorial Medical Center on July 28, 2019. Born June 20, 1953 in Pittsburgh to John A. Robbins and Barbara Basich. Preceded in death by father, John; stepfather, Al; and son-in-law, Ian Anderson. Survived by wife of 10 years, J…
KLEIN[mdash] Delores "Gerri", 89, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019. Born December 17, 1929 in Portage, the daughter of Steve and Julia (Spinner) Lengel. Deceased family members include her parents, husband John Andrew Klein, daughter Jackie Shultz, and sisters Mary (Tudy) Reichard, Lois Bur…
