EBENSBURG – A group of Cambria County sheriff’s deputies on Friday morning presented tokens of their appreciation to the family of the late Sheriff Bob Kolar.
“We’ve asked the family of Bob Kolar to come here today so that we may present them with a gift of appreciation for sharing their dad and grandfather with us and the residents of Cambria County for so long,” Acting Sheriff Don Robertson said during a brief ceremony in the rotunda of the Cambria County Courthouse.
“Bob Kolar was more than just a sheriff or a boss to us. Bob was our leader, our mentor and a friend to all of us. He set an example with his hard work and his dedication to service, to the law enforcement community and to the residents of Cambria County. He is missed by all of us every day.”
Kolar died May 6. He was 75 and had been the sheriff of Cambria County for 20 years.
The “shadow box” displays given to Kolar’s family members included mementos of law enforcement in general and of the Cambria County Sheriff’s Office in particular, including pairs of handcuffs, patches bearing the office’s logo and five-pointed star-shaped badges. The displays were the idea of the members of the union representing the county’s sheriff’s deputies, Robertson said.
