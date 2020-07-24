Cambria County sheriff’s deputies and Acting Sheriff Don Robertson presented “shadow box” displays to the family of late Cambria County Sheriff Bob Kolar Sr. at the Cambria County Courthouse in Ebensburg on Friday. Pictured from left to right are Kolar’s son, Bob Kolar Jr.; his daughter-in-law, Heather Kolar; and his grandchildren, Brooke Kolar, Gavin Kolar and Autumn Kolar.