It wasn’t long after Dr. George Zitnay opened the door to his antique shop and began playing classical music that customers started to trickle in.
One woman browsed; another man asked Zitnay if he appraises high-quality items of cut glass, which he does; and a couple of other shoppers purchased stuffed animal toys.
Regular hours have been 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at the Antiques, Etcetera Shoppe, 9 Entrance Drive in Johnstown.
The store opened in April.
Its presence in what used to be a vacant storefront has already made an impact at the small shopping plaza populated by salons and restaurants, said Salvatore Hairstyling’s owner Ivana Panebianco.
“Having his business next to us is great because he offers things that no one else does here,” she said.
“To have a gift shop adds great value to our little shopping center here.”
The items in the store include gently used formal dresses and clothing, real pearls and topaz jewelry, crystal glass pieces from 1910, a hand-painted Satsuma clay vase from 1890 Japan and art from a local painter.
Zitnay said he chooses his items carefully. He enjoys the hunt at estate sales.
“That’s part of the fun, going to auctions and in-house sales and looking for fine things,” he said.
“I want to offer people of Johnstown quality goods at very reasonable prices.”
Zitnay said his interest in collecting things comes from his mother and grandmother, and his desire to make fine things available to average people was also shaped by his childhood.
Growing up in Connecticut in the 1940s, in times prior to foster care, he said, his mother regularly intervened with the courts to take in children who would have otherwise been sent to orphanages, then-called foundling homes for “foundlings” who had been abandoned or neglected.
“We had lots of children at my home, all waiting to be cared for,” he said. “My mother would say to (the judge), ‘Don’t put this child in an orphanage. Let me have them in my home.’ I never knew how many children would be staying in my bedroom.”
His father, a plant manager making an average salary, he said, was equally as generous as his mother, he said.
“It directed my life,” he said.
Zitnay, 85, is a retired internationally recognized neuroscientist and professor from the University of Virginia Medical School.
“I spent all my life caring for people with brain disease and brain trauma,” he said.
He and his wife, Lorraine, moved from Virginia to Johnstown three years ago to be closer to their son, Dr. Kevin Zitnay, a neurosurgeon at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
“People around here are terrific,” he said.
Zitnay said business has been going well, but he’s not in it to make money.
“I’m here to enjoy the people and share what we have,” he said.
“There are so many things sitting here, waiting for someone to take home and love.”
