Pastor Susan Mentzer, of St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1344 Virginia Ave., Johnstown, hands interim Johnstown police Chief Chad Miller gift cards on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, to show appreciation. The gift cards are from Tony’s Sub Shop, Em’s Subs and Wendy’s. Also pictured are Kathy Heider and Vicki Hrivnak.
Gift of appreciation
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Johnstown radio personality Jack Michaels signs off air after 49-year career
- New guidance for schools recommends partial online learning in Cambria, in-person classes in Somerset
- Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'Is it OK to be around others if my mother tested positive for coronavirus five times?'
- New state guidance for schools recommends partial online learning in Cambria, in-person classes in Somerset
- Building concerns: Lumber shortage a 'strange disaster' amid COVID-19
- ‘Year-round’ potential: Windber leaders have plans to recondition historic ballroom
- Penn Cambria moving to hybrid learning option to start
- 'Downtown vibe': Popular pizzeria moves from Woodvale to city-owned Clinton Street site
- Community mourning teen’s loss, police looking for answers
- Silver-screen celebration: ‘Slap Shot’ to help drive-in theater reach milestone
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.