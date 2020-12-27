The post-Christmas shopping and gift return seasons began Saturday.
Rick Bausher, manager of Boscov’s at The Johnstown Galleria, said that the increasing popularity of gift cards in recent years is driving a decline in the number of Christmas gifts that are returned to or exchanged at the store – although returns and exchanges still represent a large share of its “brisk” post-Christmas business.
“Because gift cards are used so much now,” Bausher said, “you have more people coming in and buying things with gift cards than you do exchanges and returns. It’s still a significant portion of our business at that time of the month, but compared to, say, 10, 15, 20 years ago, it is a lot less.”
Many of the pandemic-related trends that affected shoppers’ habits before Christmas are likely to continue after the holiday. Based on a survey it conducted of more than 8,000 consumers, the National Retail Federation projected that 66% of pre-holiday shoppers would also shop in the week after Christmas in order to make use of their gift cards and to take advantage of post-holiday sales and promotions.
“Despite uncertainty,” NRF chief economist Jack Kleinhenz said in a press release, “we are optimistic that households will keep up the energy of spending through the end of the year.”
Bausher said Boscov’s will hold its normal after-Christmas sales as usual, including 75% off various categories of items. Store management is continuing to focus on cleanliness in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, including its “well-received” curbside pickup program.
Post-Christmas gift returns are projected by some experts to decline this year. According to the technology corporation Oracle, which conducted a survey of more than 5,000 consumers in the United States and worldwide, just 38% of people said they expected to return a gift this year. That was well down from the 77% who planned to do the same in 2019.
“With more consumers avoiding returns, redeeming gift cards will be the next big opportunity for retailers to engage customers and extend sales post-holiday,” said Oracle Retail’s senior vice president and general manager, Mike Webster.
